Published: 9:00 AM December 11, 2020

Providing an attacking threat from left-back has been an increasing focus for Jacob Sorensen so the Dane was delighted to grab his first goal in English football to help keep Norwich City top of the Championship.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has played 10 consecutive games as injury cover at left-back, with Xavi Quintilla, Sam Byram and Bali Mumba all out of contention.

Daniel Farke has enjoyed success with Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons as attacking full-backs during his time at City so has been encouraging Sorensen to use his technical ability to get forward.

After forcing a good save during the 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, the summer signing blasted the Canaries ahead just before half-time during Wednesday night’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

“We talk almost every game on how I should position myself,” he explained. “It also depends on the game, how we want to attack it. It also means a lot, how he (Farke) is helping.

“He’s got a plan and he sticks to it, he knows how to develop players and young players. I think it’s a good match.”

The Denmark Under-21 international had made over 100 senior appearances for hometown club Esbjerg, in the top two tiers of Danish football, so had a good bit of experience under his belt already.

As he adjusts to the rhythm of Championship football he is also having to get used to playing for one of the promotion favourites, knowing that most opposition sides will set up defensively and try to frustrate Farke’s team, particularly at Carrow Road.

“I think it’s hard but it also depends on the game, we like to have the ball a lot and if we succeed with that it might be, not easier, but it’s harder running after the ball then when you have the ball,” Sorensen continued.

“We struggle a little bit, with the game as well against Coventry (a 1-1 home draw), to break through. But as long as we keep winning then it’s all good.”

Just one defeat in 13 games and sitting three points clear at the summit, in spite of a ridiculous injury crisis, suggests City are learning to deal with that pressure rather well though.

“The team spirit, or whatever you want to call it, is fantastic,” Sorensen added. “We’re still grinding out the results, even though they (Forest) got an equaliser, but we showed good character again and got the victory.”