Published: 2:13 PM March 6, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM March 6, 2021

Todd Cantwell and Lukas Rupp both start for Norwich City against Luton, with the visitors making five changes to their starting XI.

For the Canaries it's two changes, with Cantwell and Rupp coming in for Onel Hernandez and Mario Vrancic, who drop to the bench with Przemek Placheta not involved.

England Under-21 midfielder Cantwell returns after two games out with a calf injury. Rupp has featured from the bench in the last six games, last starting the 2-0 defeat at Swansea in February.

Attacking midfielder Marco Stiepermann and goalkeeper Orjan Nyland are set to come into contention for next Sunday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday, after playing for the under-23s on Friday.

Stiepermann made it three goals and three assists from three games at U23 level during a 3-1 win at Reading in PL2 on Friday, as he continues making his way back from two months out with an energy-sapping virus. January signing Nyland was making his first appearance in Norwich colours after returning to full fitness.

Full-back Sam Byram is still tentatively working his way back towards full training after a year out due to two hamstring operations and goalkeeper Michael McGovern is hoping to be back in contention before the season is over, after hamstring surgery at the start of the year.

The Canaries won a sixth game on the spin as they beat title rivals Brentford 1-0 at Carrow Road on Wednesday, pushing 10 points clear of the chasing pack.

Luton beat Norwich 3-1 twice at Kenilworth Road earlier this season, with favourable circumstances on their side on both occasions, in the League Cup first round in September and in the league in December.

The cup defeat was without 18 players as the first round was played during an international break, 13 of which were due to national action, while Luton had just two players away - with City quickly equalising through Kieran Dowell in the 81st minute before striker James Collins completed his hat-trick.

The league game was at the height of the Canaries' injury crisis, with five of the seven substitutes named by Norwich being academy youngsters, with players including Tim Krul, Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki among the 12 players missing.

That was one of just three defeats in the last 30 league games for Daniel Farke's impressively consistent squad though, who go into today's match sitting 10 points clear at the summit with 12 games to play, with a play-off place all but secured already.

Norwich City v Luton Town: All you need to know

Luton - after scraping to survival last season following Nathan Jones' return to the club after lockdown - look to have mid-table security wrapped up sitting 13th and 12 points clear of the relegation zone but 11 short of the play-offs.

After a dip in form of four defeats in six games, the Hatters have rallied by following a 1-1 home draw with Millwall with a 3-2 home win over Sheffield Wednesday and a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

They make five changes, with the experienced Martin Cranie replacing Jordan Clark at right-back and Ireland striker Collins coming into attack.

George Moncur, Luke Berry and Tom Ince come into midfield, with Pelly Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo and Glen Rea dropping out and Rae not in the squad.

Centre-backs Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Sonny Bradley (thigh), who is the visitors' skipper, both miss out through injury after missing a chunk of action in February.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Rupp, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Barden (GK), Zimmermann, Tettey, Sorensen, Vrancic, Dowell, Hernandez, Idah, Hugill

LUTON (4-3-1-2): Sluga; Cranie, Pearson (C), Naismith, Potts; Desbury-Hall, Moncur, Berry, Tunnicliffe; Ince, Collins. Subs: Shea (GK), Clark, Bree, Mpanzu, Cornick, Morrell, Adebayo, Hylton, Nombe

REFEREE: David Webb (Lancashire)

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog