Norwich City's struggles in the Premier League have relegation alarm bells ringing already - and we want to know your thoughts on the Canaries' top-flight crisis.

Losing 2-1 to Leeds at Carrow Road on Sunday represented a marked improvement on the 7-0 capitulation at Chelsea the previous weekend but was still far from convincing, with young defender Andrew Omobamidele's header ending a five-game goal drought.

It meant an eighth defeat in 10 matches for Daniel Farke's team, leaving them eight points adrift of safety already having earned just two points since promotion as champions, scoring three goals and conceding 25.

Boos greeted the final whistle again, after City fans had largely stuck with their team throughout the game, as sporting director Stuart Webber had asked as he called for unity last week and reaffirmed the club's commitment to Farke.

It appears that the Canaries hierarchy are determined to keep faith with the head coach that led the club to two Championship titles, despite his record in the top tier making for particularly unhappy reading - with no wins and four goals from his last 20 Premier League matches.

Farke only signed a new four-year contract in July amid a record summer transfer window outlay of around £60million, with more than £20m to potentially follow if survival could be secured.

Leeds only had one win on the board prior to Sunday and next up is a trip to fellow promoted side Brentford on Saturday ahead of an international break, with the Bees already having 12 points.

Three further games against teams currently in the bottom half of the table follow the break, at home to Southampton and Wolves, then going to Newcastle, which is followed by a tougher run of fixtures.

However, there are many supporters who have already reached the end of their tether and believe a change is needed, in an attempt to kick-start an awful season so far, in spite of the undoubted affection for Farke.

