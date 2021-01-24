Published: 10:00 AM January 24, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM January 24, 2021

League One side Swindon Town are hoping they are at the front of the queue if Norwich City do allow Tyrese Omotoye to head out for his first taste of loan action this month.

That's according to The Sun on Sunday, hot on the heels of the 18-year-old striker getting his biggest chunk of senior action yet when featuring as a substitute for City during Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss at Barnsley.

Injuries to Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah saw the Belgium-born teen elevated to the senior ranks towards the end of last year, providing cover for Teemu Pukki and making three brief Championship cameos.

He's been on the bench for all of the Canaries' last 14 matches, after impressing at under-23 level earlier in the season, scoring seven goals in 12 games - including a hat-trick during an eye-catching 5-0 thrashing of League Two side Newport County in the Papa John's Trophy.

That progress earned Omotoye a new contract until 2024 just before Christmas and on Saturday he replaced the injured Hugill in the 65th minute, showing plenty of pace and power but not getting much of the ball.

Hugill's hamstring scare came with Teemu Pukki out with a side strain for a third game and Republic of Ireland international Idah still recovering from a knee injury and a period of Covid-19 isolation - but both Pukki and Idah are set to return to training ahead of Saturday's home league game against Middlesbrough.

The bigger angle for Omotoye is the recall of USA international Sebastian Soto earlier this week, after the 20-year-old summer signing scored seven goals in 12 matches for Dutch second-tier side Telstar.

That earned two senior international caps and the Canaries have recalled the talented striker in the belief they are on the verge of securing a work permit for the former Hannover forward.

It's believed that City head coach Daniel Farke wanted to have a good look at Soto in training before making a decision on whether the American or Omotoye should go out on loan before the end of the Janaury transfer window - although bad news on Hugill's hamstring could impact that decision.

The Sun's transfer rumour specialist Alan Nixon claims that Omotoye is the 'top choice' of Swindon boss John Sheridan. The Robins were promoted from League Two last season and sit-second-from-bottom but it's a tight relegation battle, with the six teams above them within three points.

They drew 2-2 at promotion-chasing Charlton on Saturday, with former Norwich academy forward Diallang Jaiyesimi setting up the second goal, having been on loan at the County Ground last season and joined permanently after being released by Norwich. The 22-year-old has four goals and two assists to his name so far this season.

Sheridan is a former Oldham Athletic team-mate of Canaries loan manager Neil Adams, while Swindon's owner and chairman is former City striker Lee Power, who scored 10 goals in 48 games for Norwich between 1990 and 1994 after progressing through the club's youth system.

VERDICT: A move that would certainly seem to tick a lot of boxes for all parties involved - but Swindon may well have to wait until late in the month for a decision now.

If Hugill's hamstring injury does end up being serious then City will probably need both Omotoye and Soto, whose work permit is yet to be confirmed as well.

If that injury isn't a major issue then it makes sense for one of the young strikers to go out on loan and after getting small tastes of senior action so far this season, League One would appear a good next stage for Omotoye to try and kick on.