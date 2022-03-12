Vrancic recalls ‘amazing’ win at Leeds ahead of City’s crunch clash

Interview

Mario Vrancic runs to the Norwich fans after making it 3-0 at Elland Road in 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The last trip to Elland Road proved an epic occasion for Norwich City and particularly unforgettable for one man in particular: Mario Vrancic.

As the Canaries head back to Leeds for another crunch clash on Sunday, Vrancic has been reflecting on that 3-1 victory in February 2019 that gave City the upper hand in the Championship title race.

“It was probably the best performance of my whole career. Not just the two goals but the whole performance,” Vrancic told the Pink Un.

“It was just amazing, so I always like to talk about this game!”

The midfielder scored twice that night, either side of a Teemu Pukki goal, allowing the 2,400 City supporters to celebrate wildly at the end of that top-of-the-table encounter.

Two goals from Mario Vrancic helped Norwich to a 3-1 win during their last trip to Leeds - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a white-hot atmosphere but Daniel Farke’s team kept their cool and Vrancic hopes the class of 2022 can do likewise – to keep alive their hopes of Premier League survival after five consecutive defeats.

“It’s always hard when you play away but it was such an important game, first against second, a crucial time, crunch time of the season,” he continued.

“I remember we arrived at the Leeds stadium a bit late because there was traffic and all of the Leeds fans were waiting for us and insulting us, saying bad words at us – giving us motivation.

“But the atmosphere was just amazing.”

Now playing for Stoke in the Championship, the 32-year-old scored 17 goals in 134 games for City before his release last summer after another title triumph – with many special moments making the classy operator a popular player.

“It’s always nice to remember that whole season. Judging my numbers and stuff, it was kind of the best season of my whole career,” he added, of that 2018-19 success.

“Obviously we got promoted, which was even sweeter, but it was just a great feeling and a great team that we had.

“We worked hard for it and they were amazing moments, the best moments of my career that I won’t forget, for sure.”

- Our full interview with Vrancic will be available to Pink Un+ subscribers next week, as he discusses life at Stoke, City’s search for Premier League survival and his future.