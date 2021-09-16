Watford boss wants focus on City clash and not his future

Published: 3:28 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 3:59 PM September 16, 2021

Xisco Munoz celebrates Watford's 1-0 win at Norwich in April which put them on the verge of promotion - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Xisco Munoz is hopeful that he retains the backing of Watford's owners and fans ahead of Saturday's trip to Norwich.

The Hornets started the campaign with a 3-2 home victory over Aston Villa but have lost their last three Premier League matches without scoring.

A poor result at winless Norwich would increase the scrutiny on the Spaniard, who is in charge of a club notorious for axing managers - having 13 in the past 10 years.

When asked if the owners love him, Xisco replied with a smile: "I think so. We need to be calm about this.

"It is the moment for focus on Norwich, not the moment to think about something more.

"Not only me, everyone has the focus on Norwich. This is the most important thing."

The 41-year-old former Valencia winger discussed the backing he feels from the Watford fans and insisted it was down to the effort he puts into the job, not just for achieving of promotion alongside the Canaries last season.

He added: "I don't think that the fans only love me for the promotion. I think the fans love me because they know about me, my job and the process for last season.

"The process for last season was brilliant. When I arrived we gave one thing and for two months we had little problems. If we had won the last game against Wolves it would have been 12 wins in a row at our home. I think this is perfect for our job.

"I think the fans love me because they know I work very hard every day to give the best for club. This is the only thing. I don't think about the stupid things.

"When you are manager, you know you have one day to start and one day to finish. I promise our fans always I try to give all the best to the club and I will fight very hard until the last moment to give the best for my players."

Xisco will once again come up against Norwich boss Daniel Farke, who signed a four-year deal following his second Championship title triumph - although last season's success did feature 1-0 defeats to Watford home and away.

"He has done very well," Xisco said of Farke, speaking to the Press Association. "Before the season he signed a contract and they have stability about the situation which is perfect.

"Also he does very good things with this team. We know how he wants them to play and I can only say good things about him."

Back-up goalkeeper Ben Foster and defender Kiko Femenia are in contention after injury but the game is expected to come too soon for Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, who is back in training after a knee injury.

