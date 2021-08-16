Why Norwich City must move on from Tottenham's Oliver Skipp

Published: 10:56 AM August 16, 2021

The final nail in the coffin of Norwich City’s pursuit of Oliver Skipp was hammered in at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

It was when the team news dropped for Tottenham’s opening Premier League clash against Manchester City. Whilst Spurs fans were delighted at the sight of ‘one of their own’ taking residence at the heart of their midfield, Norwich supporters couldn’t help but feel a tinge of sadness that one of the stars of last season won’t be lining up for Daniel Farke’s men this campaign.

It doesn’t come as a surprise but it also didn’t help that the lack of a genuine defensive midfielder was ruthlessly exposed in City’s 3-0 opening day defeat against Liverpool.

To suggest the outcome would have been different is churlish but you couldn’t help wonder if Skipp might have been more defensively aware in certain situations as Max Aarons or Dimitris Giannoulis bombed forward leaving City vulnerable to the counter attack.

The 20-year-old and his ‘old head on young shoulders’ is precisely why Norwich had been leaving the door ajar for a possible return this season. After using one of their Premier League loan slots on the acquisition of Billy Gilmour from Chelsea, Norwich knew they couldn’t afford to fritter away the other spot whilst the possibility of Skipp returning remained alive.

Oliver Skipp chases down £100m man Jack Grealish. - Credit: PA

But it’s clear that new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo fancies Skipp and it was noticeable how it freed up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to get further forward.

There’s no getting away from it... Skipp was superb against the champions and was a crucial cog in Spurs’ surprise opening victory which arrived courtesy of Son Heung-Min's second-half goal.

But Norwich must move on and have done. There will be a list as long as your arm somewhere at Colney of ‘Skipp alternatives’. Whether that involves taking up that remaining loan spot remains to be seen as there are other areas the club wishes to strengthen before August 31.

Brandon Williams’ name has continued to crop up in gossip columns in connection with Norwich and with Sam Byram’s continued fitness problems the Manchester United youngster would fulfil the versatile full back slot nicely.

But it’s clear the defensive midfielder role must be at the top of Norwich’s wanted list. Individually Pierre Lees-Melou, Lukas Rupp and Gilmour all performed well against Liverpool but the blend was not quite right against such company.

Whilst Kenny McLean must also be factored into the first team thinking once full fitness has been re-established, there is a void when it comes to a player who can sniff out danger in the way Skipp or Alex Tettey used to.

But this isn’t a time for mourning the loss of Skipp for City. Fans must be grateful for the role he played in City’s glorious promotion campaign last season.

Oliver Skipp enjoyed a positive season on loan at Norwich City under Daniel Farke.

He’s left some big boots to fill and you wouldn’t be surprised to see him in England’s World Cup squad next year if he continues to perform as he did against Manchester City.

Farke and Norwich can be proud to have played such a pivotal role in his development.

Football moves on and so must the Canaries.