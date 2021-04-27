Gibson's Norwich move is a family affair

Video

Ben Gibson snubbed a Premier League lifeline to join the Norwich City ’family’.

The impressive on loan Burnley defender will complete a permanent switch to the newly-promoted Canaries over the summer.

Gibson was a revelation alongside Grant Hanley before a late season-ending ankle injury.

But the 28-year-old had the chance to stay in the big league with Fulham before City swooped, while Nottingham Forest were also rivals for his signature.

“I needed a family. I needed a home. I didn’t have that at Burnley. It is the best decision I ever made,” he said. “In a time when you are not able to see your family, like myself, who live four and half hours away, it feels like a family. That is the biggest testament I can say.

"There was a chance I could go to Fulham.

"I had a few Championship clubs, like Nottingham Forest, interested at the time. Every player will tell you they want to play in the Premier League.

"So in that respect to leave a Premier League club to join a Championship club is a step back, in terms of status, but for my own career I knew it was a step back to kick on again. I had to plot my best way back to the Premier League, where I am playing and hopefully excelling.

“Every message I heard are the principles I try to live my life by. I value loyalty, good people, good camaraderie. I looked at the squad, the manager, the size of the fan base and everything suggested Norwich would be right up there. Bar getting injured I can honestly say there has not been one day at this club I have not enjoyed.”

Norwich offered Gibson a lifeline after a wretched two years at Turf Moor.

“I was edgy. I had two bad years out. I was second guessing every thought and over-thought a lot of situations, and maybe looked for negatives,” said the 28-year-old, speaking on the club’s latest official podcast, All In Yellow. “I will never forget within about a week of my first game there was a picture of me up on the walls here, along with pictures of the other boys. I thought then, ‘wow, this club is proud to have me here.’ Those little details go a long way.

"It was the tiniest little detail but I thought if they have gone to that effort they want me here and they are happy to have me here. You want to pay every inch of that back. I wanted to play at my best to thank them for believing in me.

"I have dedicated my life to football since I was a young boy. I didn’t want to be somewhere taking money for not playing.

"I’ve come here and it has restored my faith.”