Farke, Frankfurt and the future

Published: 6:00 AM April 17, 2021

The futures of Daniel Farke and Olly Skipp are of big interest to Norwich City fans - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke is braced for a summer of speculation around his own future at Norwich City.

Farke is out of contract in just over 12 months, and was linked this week with a return to Germany to take over at Eintracht Frankfurt.

City’s return to the Premier League could be confirmed over this weekend, but reports the 44-year-old has a break clause in his existing Carrow Road deal are wide of the mark.

Farke revealed previously he had rejected overtures from home, after plotting the club’s Championship title triumph in 2019, and he is prepared for another wave of interest in his services.

“I don't mind. You have to live in this business with speculations and rumours and if there's something in the press it's quite normal,” he said, with Farke touted as being on Frankfurt’s short list for next season.

“Max Aarons was already sold to Barcelona I was told and then it was Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He was sold to more or less every Premier League side in the top six.

"Yet he stayed to try and help us get promoted and lift the silverware.

“You know my attitude. I never comment on any speculation or rumours about my own personal situation. Sometimes I have to do this about the players, but never about my situation.

"I was always crystal clear in my words about my situation and always fulfilling my contract. There's nothing to add and nothing has changed. That's that.”

The likes of Aarons, Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell will feature regularly again in the summer transfer tittle tattle.

Farke, however, is more interested in additions for what looks a Premier League tilt, but refused to be drawn yesterday on the chances of a return for Tottenham loanee Olly Skipp.

The England Under-21 international has been a revelation in a deeper-lying central midfield role.

“I don't want to speak too much about those details, because the most important topic at this moment is to get promoted,” he said. “Oliver played a key role for us, he was quite important and we are happy that we have had him and still have him for these upcoming five games.

“Once the dust has settled, once we are really promoted, it's also possible to speak in personal terms about some other topics but not before. I also fully respect that Oliver is Tottenham’s player.

"We are really thankful and grateful that we were allowed to have him for this one year. We will see what the future brings. But we have to respect Tottenham’s situation. We can only say thank you.”