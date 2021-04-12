City Q&A: One down. One to go

Live

Published: 12:51 PM April 12, 2021

Daniel Farke cut a frustrated figure in the second half at Derby before Norwich City tightened their grip at the top of the Championship with a 1-0 win - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke now expects a Premier League promotion party but Norwich City still have work to do to land another Championship title.

The Canaries moved onto 90 points with a 1-0 win at Derby County on Saturday. Promotion will be assured if they beat Bournemouth this weekend at Carrow Road.

Although it may not even need that if Brentford slip up at home to Millwall earlier in the day.

Farke is not worrying about the permutations. He called it after Kieran Dowell's free kick winner at the Rams.

But second-placed Watford may feel the door is slightly ajar for the top prize. The Hornets have an eight point gap to make up, but head to Carrow Road next week.

What would a second Championship crown under Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber's guidance say about the rate of turnaround since they arrived in 2017?

What then? A summer of major overhaul to the squad or targeted reinforcements? And what did you make of Steve Bruce's assertion Norwich risk heading straight back down if they try and repeat their all-out attack strategy from their last brush with the Premier League?

