Norwich City transfer rumour: City ready to step up £12m Ajer chase

Published: 6:58 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 7:07 AM July 5, 2021

Norwich City plan to test Celtic's resolve with a reported £12m club record offer for centre back Kristoffer Ajer.

The 23-year-old has been a prime target for the Canaries this summer but the Bhoys have resisted interest from England and Germany in the early part of the transfer window.

That prompted the Canaries to consider alternative options but following fresh reports over the weekend they remain keen on Ajer, Scotland's Daily Record claim on Monday a 'renewed £12m bid' is being weighed up for the Norwegian international.

Kris Ajer in new Norwich transfer bid as Celtic consider sell-on clause option #NCFC | @ScottBurns75 https://t.co/fhjXAj8Zpl pic.twitter.com/NZsB51zVqk — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) July 4, 2021

The Daily Record suggest a series of potential add ons could sweeten a deal for Ajer, who indicated at the start of the summer he wants to move on as he enters the final 12 months of his current Parkhead deal.

New Celtic chief Ange Postecoglou has already signed Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday in recent days, while Croatian Under-21 international centre back Mario Vuskovic was left out of Hajduk Split’s final friendly of pre-season over the weekend after being tipped with a £5m Celtic switch.

The Sunday Post north of the border reported Norwich remain in the hunt over the weekend, along with Bayer Leverkusen. Newcastle United had been previously mentioned as a potential rival for the Norwegian's signature.