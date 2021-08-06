Farke wants more from City striker

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 6, 2021

Good but must do even better is Daniel Farke’s Premier League challenge to Adam Idah.

The Republic of Ireland hotshot notched a brace in the midweek 5-0 friendly romp over Gillingham to take his pre-season tally to four goals in three outings.

Idah's summer goal burst is timely ahead of the league kick off, with Teemu Pukki forced to self-isolate for 10 days and City in discussions with Werder Bremen to sign US international forward Josh Sargent.

The 20-year-old found himself at the centre of transfer speculation in recent days as a proposed makeweight in a club record move for Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.

Those reports were well wide of the mark, although fellow striker Jordan Hugill is expected to leave in this transfer window as the Canaries' refresh their attacking threat.

Idah remains part of Farke’s Premier League plans, but the City boss wants more from the young powerhouse.

“It is good. But Gillingham is not Liverpool and Adam still has to learn a lot,” said Farke. “He has to learn about what is required with his back to goal, how to keep the ball, how to press the defender, his work to run the channels and to realise the gaps where he has to sprint to make the overall team better.

“He has those skills, and I have mentioned before he is a natural born goalscorer. Look at the first goal (against Gillingham), it was the striker’s instinct to feel a bit where the ball from Todd (Cantwell) could land and he has that natural gift you simply cannot learn to be in the right place.

"The second goal was a perfect touch and finish. A great goal. He is a really good player but we are working with him on a daily basis to make him even better.

“There were also periods in that game where I am not happy, even though he scores two more goals. But he is willing to learn, he is willing to work hard and we will continue to guide him every day to make him a better player.

"But from him we also demand consistency and we hope he stays fit and injury-free. That is quite important so that he can stay in his rhythm. So far, so good during pre-season but he still has a few steps to go.”