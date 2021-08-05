City closing in on Werder Bremen striker

Video

Published: 6:10 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 6:52 PM August 5, 2021

Norwich City are closing in on the signing of Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent.

The Canaries are in advanced talks with the German club about bringing the American international to Carrow Road, with a €10m fee being reported by USA media outlet CBS Sports.

There remains some work to do before a deal is completed, but Sargent is poised to join PAOK winger Christos Tzolis in sealing a move to the Premier League new boys in the coming days.

Sargent, who scored a brace for Werder Bremen in the second game of the Bundesliga 2 season against Dusseldorf on July 31, is set to be the second arrival from the German club this summer following the signing of Milot Rashica in June.

Norwich saw one bid rejected for the 21-year-old already this summer, but have stepped up their interest after moving on from the likes of Adam Armstrong.

Their search for additional firepower to support Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah has led them to the US international, who already has 16 senior caps for his country, scoring five goals.

Sargent can also play out wide and has scored 15 goals in 86 appearances for the German side. Werder were keen to keep hold of him after relegation from the Bundesliga for their promotion push.

City, however, have made their move and now look poised to complete a double swoop for Tzolis and Sargent prior to the opening league fixture of the season against Liverpool on August 14.

The Missouri born attacker began his career playing in America Scott Gallagher Missouri, a U.S. Soccer Development Academy club. After trials with Sporting Kansas City, PSV Eindhoven and Schalke, he signed for Bremen in 2017.

He made his Bundesliga debut a year later in December 2018 and scored with his first touch of the match against Fortuna Dusseldorf. Sargent entered the record books as the scorer of the fastest ever goal for a debutant.

Experienced Norwich striker Jordan Hugill looks set to depart Carrow Road before the August 31 transfer deadline. City have already rejected a proposal from a Championship club for his services. It's understood Hugill and the Canaries both view a parting of the ways as the best option, after limited game time behind Pukki last season.

Idah, who was linked in a cash plus player move for Armstrong, is set to remain at Norwich and is viewed as an important member of their Premier League squad.