Idah on City future

Published: 12:33 PM August 30, 2021 Updated: 12:40 PM August 30, 2021

Adam Idah has yet to start for Norwich City this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Adam Idah would like more game time at Norwich City but the Republic of Ireland international is not seeking assurances on his club future.

Idah’s focus in the remaining hours of the current summer transfer window is Wednesday’s upcoming World Cup qualifier in Portugal.

The 20-year-old had a late weekend cameo in the 2-1 Premier League defeat against Leicester, but despite a productive goalscoring pre-season has seen the club bring in fresh attacking reinforcements in the likes of Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis.

City sanctioned a loan move for fellow striker Jordan Hugill recently, after Idah himself was linked with Championship interest from Cardiff and Blackburn earlier this summer.

“Look, I’m at Norwich at the moment. That’s where I’m playing, that’s my club for now,” he said, quoted on the42 sports site. “As it stands I’m at Norwich. I’m focusing on this couple of days coming, that’s all my focus is on.

“I’m getting minutes here and there for Norwich. Sometimes it can be difficult. I’m training day in, day out.

“When I come here (with Ireland), we’re training a lot. I just have to do the best I can. Show what I can do in training and get minutes with Norwich and show what I can do, what I’m capable of.

“But I just think I have to keep working hard and do the best I can when the opportunities arise.”

Idah and club mate Andrew Omobamidele are part of a new wave of Irish talent, and the Cork frontman is looking forward to testing himself against Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“I think I watched every (Portugal) game in the Euros,” he said. “Everyone knows Portugal are a top-class team with top-class players but the main thing for us is to keep working hard and be ready for the game.

“Everyone is looking forward to the game and once you have a player like Ronaldo playing, it’s exciting.

“He was my favourite player (growing up). Just the way he carries himself, I think he has an unbelievable attitude and a great work ethic.

“What he does on the pitch is amazing and his goal scoring is just outrageous. He’s one of the best for me.

“We’re all excited to play the best teams and players in the world. That’s why you want to play football. There’s no pressure. Everyone’s excited for the game.

“Three massive games, and we’ll take each game as it comes. Portugal in the next couple of days, start training, start working hard and prepare for that and look, take it as it comes. We’re going out there to get nine points. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Republic squad return home after facing Portugal in midweek for a double header against Azerbaijan and Serbia to complete their international period.