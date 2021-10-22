PRESSER: Chelsea v City - Cantwell left out; Zimbo needs surgery

Live

Published: 12:31 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 1:34 PM October 22, 2021

Todd Cantwell scored against Chelsea in Norwich City's previous Premier League season under Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League game at Chelsea - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

City face arguably one of the best sides in Europe on current form, with Thomas Tuchel's Champions League holders leading the way domestically ahead of the Canaries' Saturday lunchtime visit.

Norwich have ground out two goalless draws in the league against Brighton and Burnley either side of the recent international break. But City's new-found defensive resolve is set to be tested to the limit at Stamford Bridge.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured against the Seagulls. Mathias Normann departed with cramps late on but was pictured taking part in warm ups ahead of training at Colney on Thursday morning.

Todd Cantwell and Christoph Zimmermann were notable absentees, and Farke will be pressed for an update on that duo ahead of this weekend.

Zimmermann may require ankle surgery but Farke made it clear Cantwell was left out for tactical reasons from his matchday squad for Brighton's recent visit.

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour is ineligible to be considered for selection against his parent club.

Blues' boss Tuchel is scheduled to hold his pre-match press briefing later on Friday afternoon, but Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) could miss out.

Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 12:45pm onwards