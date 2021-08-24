Gilmour can have same City impact as Skipp

Video

Published: 6:15 AM August 24, 2021

Billy Gilmour is a sure fire bet for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

The Chelsea youngster arrived to much fanfare this summer as a Champions League winner and stand out performer in Scotland's Euro2020 draw against England.

Gilmour has found himself on the back foot, along with the rest of his new club mates, in a difficult Premier League start against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Farke knows his value and on Monday drew a comparison with the early part of Olly Skipp's hugely successful season long loan stint last year from Tottenham.

“I can’t praise Billy's work ethic highly enough. He always gives us everything,” said Farke. “He had a bit of a difficult pre-season, because he came in late after the Euros and then he had to deal with a Covid situation.

"It reminds me a bit of Oliver Skipp. Different players with different skills but at the beginning Oliver showed some solid performances but there was room for improvement and we backed him and showed him some trust. Then he was outstanding for us. We hope it will be the same with Billy.

“He’s been rock solid so far, many good scenes, and maybe some situations where he could improve, but he has never played consistently at this level for 90 minutes.

"When he adapts to our style, and when we are able to dominate the ball a bit more than against Liverpool and Man City, this will suit his style. I am fully convinced that he will play an important part during the season.”

Gilmour's summer switch from Chelsea was a signal of intent from the Championship winners. Brandon Williams was the ninth signing unveiled on Monday, after agreeing his season long loan move from Manchester United.

Sections of the national media have been vocal in condemning the Canaries’ approach in the wake of Saturday's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City, but Farke brushed aside accusations City lack ambition.

“If someone talks about us and hasn't done the research it doesn't really matter,” he said. “I'm not over the moon if someone praises us who doesn’t know what we are doing and the same applies the other way around. If someone says we don’t have the right to play in Premier League, I say 97 points last season to win the Championship.

"I want to see which team has done this before who didn’t deserve it. We didn't win our place in the lottery. We have worked unbelievably hard.

"With all respect to every other club but if a self funded club, on this level, is able to win the title with 97 points, cutting the Championship to pieces and with no external money, then no-one earns the right more than us.

"This club has probably earned more money in the last three and a half years then any other in western Europe, and is still capable to play a style of football that brought the best season in our history.

“Sometimes when you want to get your message across you have to provoke a little, or you haven’t done your research. I'm not annoyed. It’s just part of the part of the business.

"Anyone who has more knowledge, and information about what we're doing and what we're trying to achieve, looks a bit under the surface. Otherwise it is just craziness. We want to convince people with our work. We don’t need to convince someone who doesn’t know what we are doing. That is not motivation for me.”