Gary Cahill is not Norwich City bound

Published: 2:35 PM August 16, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM August 16, 2021

Former England international Gary Cahill was linked with Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gary Cahill was a player Norwich City have looked at in the transfer window, but the former England defender will not be heading to Carrow Road.

The 35-year-old was linked to the Canaries over the weekend in the national media, and City are believed to have had discussions with his representatives, but free agent Cahill is looking for a club nearer his family base in the south.

Southampton and Bournemouth have both been linked with the vastly-experienced central defender, who left Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Cahill played alongside Bournemouth boss Scott Parker for a couple of years as England team mates, making six appearances on the international stage between 2010 and 2012.

Rangers were also linked this summer, but missing out on Champions League football had apparently seen the Ibrox club pull out of the race.

Cahill scored 25 goals in 290 games in nearly eight seasons at Chelsea, winning the Champions League, the Europa League twice, two Premier League titles and two FA Cups. He also has 61 senior England caps.

Norwich were very interested in Kris Ajer earlier this summer, having one £10m enquiry knocked back, before Ajer eventually joined Premier League rivals Brentford.

Fit-again captain Grant Hanley started the season alongside Ben Gibson in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool. Christoph Zimmermann and Andrew Omobamidele are also central defensive options in Daniel Farke's plans.

Norwich have until August 31 to make any additional signings to their squad.

