PRESSER: City v Leeds - No fresh injuries; Zimbo undergoes surgery



Paddy Davitt

Published: 2:33 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 2:52 PM October 29, 2021
Norwich City attacker Milot Rashica last started a Premier League game against Watford

Norwich City attacker Milot Rashica last started a Premier League game against Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League home game against Leeds United - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

A week dominated by the fallout from a heavy loss at Chelsea, that included the latest published accounts and Stuart Webber's public appeal for backing from fans, now returns to the quest for Farke's squad to pick up a maiden league win.

Farke will be prompted for his reaction to Webber's pronouncements, which included a defence of his head coach, as the focus on his own future intensifies following two points from the opening nine Premier League games. 

The City head coach will provide a fitness update on those who featured at Stamford Bridge. Ben Gibson is suspended for his red card against the Blues.

NCFC Extra: The pitfalls of Norwich City's transfer spending

Billy Gilmour is available after being ineligible against his parent club.

Todd Cantwell has not made the last two matchday squads, and was on duty for the development team last Friday at King's Lynn, after Farke indicated he needs to reach the levels required for top flight combat before he comes back into his thoughts.

Christoph Zimmermann was due to undergo ankle surgery earlier this week that could sideline him for six weeks. 

Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 2:45pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Whites throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com

Norwich City vs Leeds United
Norwich News




