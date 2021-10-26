Farke calls for cool heads in survival scrap

Video

Published: 6:00 AM October 26, 2021

Daniel Farke wants no repeat of the ill discipline that leaves Norwich City without the suspended Ben Gibson for a Premier League crunch against Leeds.

Gibson picked up a second yellow card for a wild lunge on Reece James in the midst of a calamitous 7-0 defeat at Chelsea, ruling him out of Sunday’s Carrow Road showdown.

The former Burnley defender apologised to his team mates and staff at Stamford Bridge, but Farke is warning his squad must keep their cool with the stakes so high.

"Our decision-making all over the pitch was not good,” said Farke. “Ben knows with a yellow already he shouldn’t tackle in such a situation. It wasn’t necessary. It didn’t make any sense and he apologised immediately after the game. There are no extra accusations towards Ben. It didn’t help in the game, but it is probably more painful he is not available for the next game.

"He is a big leader in the dressing room, but even leaders can have misjudgements and this was one. It is not only younger players sometimes, but the more experienced lads.

“You have to be self-critical. It is always important not to search for excuses. When you lose in the manner we did you don’t need to speak about VAR decisions, or a foul on Brandon Williams in the build up to one of the goals, or what happens if Milot Rashica had gone done when he was challenged by the keeper.

"Chelsea were excellent. So fluent. But we made their lives too easy in some situations. We can do better, much better, with and without the ball.”

Farke and his coaching staff have delivered some home truths at Colney, following a club record equalling top flight defeat. Now the City chief has to build his troops back up for a big occasion against the Whites.

“Yes, it is not easy to shake such a result out of the clothes," he said. "It is always easier after three or four encouraging weeks on the training pitch, and a couple of good solid results, to bring a good mood on the pitch.

"To concede seven is painful. But we are not trying to mess around with Chelsea in the Premier League, we have to be focused for the games against teams on our level. There is just one topic now and that is our next home game against Leeds.”