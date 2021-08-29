Paddy Davitt verdict: Can City break boom and bust cycle?

Opinion

Published: 1:50 PM August 29, 2021 Updated: 2:05 PM August 29, 2021

Kenny McLean's header is disallowed for Norwich City with Todd Cantwell deemed to be offside by the officials. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

You can debate whether the Premier League is the best in the world but it certainly feels the most brutal for Norwich City.

That is putting aside the vagaries and differences in interpretation of the video assistant technology.

As Daniel Farke pithily pointed out, following Kenny McLean’s disallowed late goal following Todd Cantwell’s tango with Kasper Schmeichel, if he and his players make mistakes why should the officials be immune?

Certainly the City head coach felt hard done by in that particular sequence. Farke seemed less concerned whether Cantwell was offside than whether he caused any material distraction to the wily Schmeichel.

Any neutral observers of a game which fluctuated between a carefree first half, where the action swung wildly, to a more circumspect counter-punching approach from Norwich after the interval would hardly dispute the Canaries did enough to merit tangible reward.

Their failure owed more to their own shortcomings, individually and collectively, in key transition moments. That is all it takes when you face the six-time European champions, the reigning league champions or the FA Cup winners.

Look from Leicester’s perspective and you saw the sharpness of Ricardo Pereira, the composed cut back to Jamie Vardy, and finally the predatory instincts of the Foxes’ frontman to sweep his shot into the opposite corner of Tim Krul’s goal.

It was a blur of movement and precision. But it came from Brandon Williams dallying under pressure, it came from Ben Gibson’s failure to match Pereira’s burst, or Grant Hanley to match Vardy’s cunning to find space in the Norwich box.

There was a similar sourcing to Leicester’s winner, namely Billy Gilmour allowing Kelechi Iheanacho to swerve past him in a move that ended with Marc Albrighton’s deflected winner.

So much to admire from the Canaries over the piece, both in terms of attacking threat, character and fighting spirit but another top flight tale of what they failed to do.

Daniel Farke felt Norwich City got a rough deal from the VAR officials against Leicester City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Such as it is, in what has felt a strategically measured approach to a transfer window unlike any other under Farke and Stuart Webber, that distraction will be behind Norwich when they resume at Arsenal after the international break.

You may have got long odds on City travelling to the Emirates above the lowly Gunners in the early standings. The addition of a defensively-minded specialist in midfield brings with it the potential to free Gilmour, in particular, to perform the role he was recruited for with much fanfare from Chelsea.

Farke wants him to set the tone, to connect the dots and give Norwich a measure of control against teams outside the upper echelon. Right now that includes Arsenal, Watford, Everton, Burnley and Brighton. It is a swing of games that even in the exacting Premier League carries the potential for advancement.

There remains an optimistic current in the air around Norwich City to suggest they can be competitive this time around. That has to be the benchmark.

Milot Rashica with each passing game looks more at home at this level, and there is the essence of an understanding developing with Teemu Pukki in general play.

Christos Tzolis was sidelined with a calf problem for the Foxes but his eye-catching League Cup bow whetted the appetite - while things just seem to happen whenever Josh Sargent is on the pitch.

Prior to McLean’s late disallowed header he screwed a close range effort wide of the near post from Lukas Rupp’s centre minutes after his introduction.

But it is not only the new recruits.

Max Aarons was peerless in green and yellow against Leicester. He decisively won his defensive duel with Harvey Barnes, and was a productive attacking threat right up until the final seconds and a chance fashioned for Adam Idah. To perform with such assurance against another highly-rated English talent bodes well.

So too Cantwell’s brash first half statement, when he demanded the ball at every available opportunity.

As much as this is a new look Norwich taking shape, the reassuring continuity afforded by Aarons and Cantwell staying put this summer should not be underestimated.

Webber and his team have done plenty of heavy lifting. Now the focus shifts firmly to Farke and his lieutenants.

The pragmatic manner they engaged Leicester in the second half, after alarming vulnerability to the counter prior to the interval, was a good sign. It showed a tactical flexibility and a mutual trust. Farke needs to lead this group forward to break the Premier League cycle he perceptively referred to earlier this summer.

One season up, one season down syndrome.

But those under his command also need to embrace their own personal responsibility, and to realise swiftly at this level glaring mistakes will be punished.