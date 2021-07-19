City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Live

Published: 12:50 PM July 19, 2021

We need to try and strengthen everywhere 'except' keeper. So said Daniel Farke, after Norwich City's return to pre-season action.

That suggests it could still be a very interesting second half to the summer transfer trading, despite six new senior signings confirmed already.

City were linked with Werder Bremen's US international striker Josh Sargent at the weekend, with Max Aarons again tipped for pastures new.

Atletico and Arsenal are the latest in what could be a running theme until the end of August.

Norwich refused to get drawn into any auction for Kris Ajer, who now looks Brentford-bound after being left out of Celtic's European plans this week. Was that the right move from the Canaries and do they need another centre back in the building?

Jacob Sorensen's deployment in a defensive three at King's Lynn might be the first sample of summer experimentation from Farke.

What did you make of that first run out for a squad still missing some of the biggest hitters, and in particular the first sightings of Milot Rashica and Billy Gilmour in green and yellow?

