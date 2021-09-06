Live
City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
- Credit: PA
All change at Norwich City or does Daniel Farke go the tried and trusted route for the Premier League return at Arsenal?
Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann swelled the new summer intake prior to the international break, but both will have only limited training time at Colney later this week to get to know their new team mates.
Kenny McLean's injury scare with Scotland, which has seen the Norwich midfielder return to his club after dropping out of the Scot's midweek World Cup qualifying trip to Austria, could alter the dynamic again.
City were competitive but still came up short in their third winless Premier League game of the season at home to Leicester City.
Would you look to get the likes of Kabak and Normann straight into the line up and who drops out?
Who partners Kabak or will Farke consider a defensive three set up for Saturday's visit to the bottom club?
Is there even a debate Teemu Pukki should give way to either Adam Idah or Josh Sargent?
NCFC Extra: Norwich City's bid to harness big data
What type of approach do you want to see Norwich adopt at the Emirates with Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta seemingly under intense pressure after no goals and no wins in their opening three league tussles?
Finally, how would you reflect on Norwich's overall transfer window with 11 additions, 17 exits and the clear sense Farke now has the resource to mix it with those clubs likely to be competing for survival?
Most Read
- 1 City's bold vision to harness big data
- 2 Pundit launches staunch defence of Canaries
- 3 Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match
- 4 How new Canaries defender's Liverpool loan unfolded
- 5 How does City's new Premier League squad compare to two years ago?
- 6 'I have to be more clinical' - Self-critical Gilmour on starring Scottish role
- 7 Norwich City at Arsenal - a six-pointer already?
- 8 City stars open up on Covid cases
- 9 Arteta job fears if Arsenal fail to beat City
- 10 'A beast' - Scotland assistant heaps praise on City skipper
Join in the latest conversation with Paddy and Connor above in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot. Post a comment in the box.