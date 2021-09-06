City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Live

Published: 12:53 PM September 6, 2021

All change at Norwich City or does Daniel Farke go the tried and trusted route for the Premier League return at Arsenal?

Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann swelled the new summer intake prior to the international break, but both will have only limited training time at Colney later this week to get to know their new team mates.

Kenny McLean's injury scare with Scotland, which has seen the Norwich midfielder return to his club after dropping out of the Scot's midweek World Cup qualifying trip to Austria, could alter the dynamic again.

City were competitive but still came up short in their third winless Premier League game of the season at home to Leicester City.

Would you look to get the likes of Kabak and Normann straight into the line up and who drops out?

Who partners Kabak or will Farke consider a defensive three set up for Saturday's visit to the bottom club?

Is there even a debate Teemu Pukki should give way to either Adam Idah or Josh Sargent?

NCFC Extra: Norwich City's bid to harness big data

What type of approach do you want to see Norwich adopt at the Emirates with Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta seemingly under intense pressure after no goals and no wins in their opening three league tussles?

Finally, how would you reflect on Norwich's overall transfer window with 11 additions, 17 exits and the clear sense Farke now has the resource to mix it with those clubs likely to be competing for survival?

Join in the latest conversation with Paddy and Connor above in our regular weekly lunchtime Q&A slot. Post a comment in the box.