'Scandalous, a disgrace' - City chief hits backs at haters

Stuart Webber believes Norwich City have been treated ‘scandalously’ by some sections of the media.

One national radio station has routinely taken cheap shots at the Premier League’s bottom club this season, prompting City sporting director Webber on Wednesday to deliver his right of reply.

"There has been too much too much noise and negativity around our club. A lot of which has been unfair,” he said. “Look at a few of the truths. We spent the 11th most money in the last transfer window across Europe.

"We invested heavily in our coaching team in the summer to give them new contracts and reward them for excellent work. We have got a Premier League training ground and facilities.

“I need to put on record that this is a football club who are having a proper go, who believe we are good enough and believe in our work and believe in our players.

“Some of the scandalous things which have been said about us are wrong and, yes, the only way to turn that around and prove people wrong is by winning games.

"We have all been in the industry long enough to know that.

“But to say we have not had a go or to question whether we have accepted relegation already after nine games is a disgrace.

"When I hear that Norwich have given up, or we have simply banked the money and ran it makes me angry. We need to come back out fighting now.

"We can either sit here and be ‘nice little Norwich’ that people maybe expect or we fight back.”

Webber concedes two points from nine league games leaves the Canaries an easy target for the vocal pundits and critics.

“The facts do not lie in terms of our points return," he said. “It has not been good enough and I cannot sit here and try to convince anyone else otherwise.

"The league table definitely does not lie, and certainly when you get nine games in it is a good enough chunk of time to assess where you are at.”