City number one on Nyland's arrival and Barden's bright future

Published: 5:00 PM February 25, 2021

Tim Krul is pleased to have some experienced competition alongside him again after the arrival of Orjan Nyland and believes Norwich City's young goalkeepers will also feel the benefits.

The middle of the season proved a testing time for the Canaries' keeper department, with Michael McGovern covering for nine games after Holland international Krul picked up a thigh injury in late November.

Then inexperienced 20-year-old Welshman Daniel Barden was brought to the fore as the Northern Ireland international injured his hamstring during a 1-1 home draw with QPR at the end of December.

Krul was able to return for the next game but then picked up coronavirus and Barden was needed for two further games, a 2-0 home win over Coventry in the FA Cup in which he made a series of good saves and a 2-1 Championship win at Cardiff.

The former Newcastle number one has been back for nine games with Barden as cover, due to hamstring surgery for McGovern, but former Aston Villa goalkeeper Nyland was signed in the transfer window and is now in full training and close to being named as a substitute for the first time.

“It definitely helps," Krul said of the Norway international's arrival. "The level at this club, with Micky, is already massive and it’s nice to add to that.

“It will be great for the young ones, another person to look up to. Daniel Barden and a couple of others who are training with us all the time, Archie (Mair), Jon McCracken. It’s a nice, talented group there now.

“So it’s nice to have some older heads there, for me as well, but it’s nice to work with these kids, for sure.

“Every position, if you can double up, I think that’s what the club has always wanted. Anything can happen to me at any second and we need to be ready.

“Dan stepped in when he had to, Micky had an amazing stint in December when I was out and that’s going to help get us up. You can’t be complacent with one position, that’s for sure.”

City's reigning Player of the Season is feeling “no problems at all” with his thigh injury, thankfully, but has been impressed with Barden's development this season - making four senior appearances in total.

Last season the youngster was getting his first taste of men's football while on loan at step four of non-league at Bury Town.

Now Krul, who had loans at Falkirk and Carlisle as a youngster when coming through at Newcastle, hopes Barden will have done enough to earn a loan at a good level next season.

"Where he was last year, that’s what I keep telling him. I’ve been in his position and he obviously wants more now," continued the Canaries number one.

“He needs to go out on loan next season and I think clubs will look at him now and see that he’s dealt with the highest level in the Championship.

“So hopefully he can get a good loan because he has got the talent and now he needs to show it on a weekly basis. I’ve got all the belief in him, as in Archie as well, two top talents coming through.

“So it’s exciting for them but they have to be patient.”