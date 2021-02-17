Video

Published: 6:15 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 6:29 PM February 17, 2021

Norwich City have named an unchanged matchday squad for tonight's game against Coventry but the hosts have made four changes to their starting XI.

Daniel Farke sticks with the same team which beat Stoke 4-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday, with Teemu Pukki looking to add to his brace which took him to 13 goals for the season.

The Canaries reclaimed top spot at the weekend, beating the Potters to end a run of four games without a goal and to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

Tonight's game is the first of four matches against teams currently in the bottom five, with Rotherham at home on Saturday followed by trips to Birmingham and Wycombe next week.

Injuries are continuing to clear up for the leaders, with striker Jordan Hugill back in training after a four-game absence with a hamstring injury and hoping to be involved during Saturday's game against Rotherham.

Marco Stiepermann is set to feature for the under-23s on Friday as he works his way back to full fitness after two months out with an energy-sapping virus.

Full-back Sam Byram is tentatively working his way back towards full training after a year out following two hamstring operations and goalkeeper Michael McGovern is hoping to be back before the end of the season after hamstring surgery at the start of the year.

Coventry v Norwich City: All you need to know

The teams have already met twice this season, with Coventry snatching a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road in November at the height of the Canaries' injury crisis, thanks to a late goal from striker Max Biamou.

They lost 2-0 in Norfolk in January though, as early goals from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill were enough to earn victory in the FA Cup third round.

Managed by former Norwich striker Mark Robins - who scored 21 goals in 78 games for City between 1992 and 1995 - the Sky Blues were promoted as champions after League One was settled on the points-per-game method.

They sit 20th and three points clear of the relegation zone ahead of kick-off, with an injury crisis of their own starting to ease following one win in six league games since their FA Cup defeat to Norwich, losing 3-1 at Cardiff on Saturday.

MORE: Sky Blues have already earned Farke's respect

The hosts - who continue to ground-share with Birmingham City at St Andrew's Stadium - are without left wing-back Sam McCallum, who is ineligible to face his parent club, having been a regular starter for Robins during his season-long loan.

Replacing the 20-year-old is Jordan Shipley, with Tyler Walker also replacing Biamou up front.

The other two changes for the Sky Blues are goalkeeper Ben Wilson replacing Marko Marosi and Kyle McFadzean replacing Brighton youngster Leo Ostigard in the centre of defence.

Liam Kelly returned to training this week, with the Coventry captain having been missing since mid-December due to a groin injury, and the midfielder returns to the bench.

Highly-rated right wing-back Fankaty Dabo injured a knee at the end of last month and the Chelsea academy product is only just returning to training.

Their top scorer last season, striker Matt Godden, scored four goals in the first 10 games of this season but has since struggled with injuries and a foot problem is set to keep him out until next month.

Jodi Jones is hoping to return to contention before the end of the season, with the finger out since January 2020 with knee problems.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Giannoulis; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Vrancic, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Barden (GK), Zimmermann, Quintilla, Tettey, Sorensen, Rupp, Dowell, Hernandez, Idah

COVENTRY (3-4-2-1): Wilson; Rose, McFadzean (C), Hyam; Da Costa, Hamer, James, Shipley; Allen, O’Hare; Walker. Subs: Marosi (GK), Ostigard, Pask, Sheaf, Kelly, Bapaga, Bakayoko, Gyokeres, Biamou

REFEREE: Jarred Gillett (Australia)

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from St Andrew's in our Matchday Live blog