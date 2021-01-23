Video

Published: 2:16 PM January 23, 2021

Onel Hernandez was a late substitute against Bristol City in midweek but starts for Norwich City at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez and Lukas Rupp are among the five players coming into Norwich City's starting XI for this afternoon's FA Cup tie at Barnsley.

Cuban winger Hernandez has been out since October following groin surgery and starts alongside Kieran Dowell and Przemek Placheta in attacking midfield, who are both also recently back from injury.

German midfielder Rupp makes his first start since November after hamstring problems, coming into midfield alongside Alex Tettey, with Oliver Skipp dropping to the bench.

The Canaries are without 10 players for the clash at Oakwell, with a home tie against Chelsea or Luton up for grabs in the fifth round.

The tie comes too soon for left-back Dimitris Giannoulis after his loan switch from Greek side PAOK and fellow left-back Xavi Quintilla will return to training next week after isolating following a positive Covid-19 test.

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has started his own isolation after his own positive test in recent days but full-back Bali Mumba returned to training at the end of this week after completing self-isolation.

Minor injuries keep top scorer Teemu Pukki (side strain), Todd Cantwell (back) and Christoph Zimmermamm (hip) out of contention but all hope to back ahead of next Saturday’s home league game against Middlesbrough.

Ireland forward Adam Idah is set to return to training next week after a couple of months out with a knee injury and full-back Sam Byram is hoping to return to training this month after almost a year out due to two hamstring operations.

Marco Stiepermann is recovering from a virus and goalkeeper Michael McGovern is set to return late in the season after hamstring surgery earlier this month.

The Canaries take a break from Championship action sitting seven points clear at the top of the table, having beaten Barnsley 1-0 at Carrow Road in the league at the start of this month thanks to a brilliant strike from Emi Buendia.

Barnsley v Norwich City in the FA Cup: All you need to know

City won 2-0 at home against Coventry in the third round, as did the Tykes, against League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

The hosts make three changes from the starting XI which lost 1-0 at Watford on Tuesday in the league, with Brad Collins replacing Jack Walton in goal.

Toby Sibbick comes in for Michael Sollbauer in defence and Dominik Frieser for Conor Chaplin in attack, who drops to the bench.

Valerien Ismael is without striker Carlton Morris, who joined permanently from Norwich for a reported £250,000 recently but is cup-tied after playing in the competition for loan club MK Dons earlier in the season.

Another recent signing, centre-back Liam Kitching, is also cup-tied and defender Ben Williams is out with a long-term knee injury.

Absentees with minor injuries are defensive players Aapo Halme and Jordan Williams, with muscle injuries.

Norwich have won nine of their last 11 games in all competitions but the hosts have lost their last three league games, albeit against the leaders and fellow promotion hopefuls Swansea and Watford.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley (C), Gibson, Sorensen; Tettey, Rupp; Hernandez, Dowell, Placheta; Hugill. Subs: Barden (GK), Omobamidele, Mumba, Skipp, Martin, Vrancic, Buendia, Omotoye

BARNSLEY (3-4-3): Collins; Sibbick, Andersen, Helik; Brittain, Mowatt (C), Palmer, Styles; Adobeyojo, Woodrow, Frieser. Subs: Walton (GK), Sollbauer, Moon, Omar, Kane, Chaplin, Miller, Schmidt, Odour

REFEREE: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

