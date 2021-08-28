Fond farewells to Trybull and Hugill but Farke says City cannot be 'too romantic'

Published: 6:00 AM August 28, 2021

Two more title winners have left Norwich City with warm words from Daniel Farke, hoping both can enjoy their football this season.

After the exits of players including Alex Tettey, Mario Vrancic, Marco Stiepermann and Moritz Leitner, it was Tom Trybull coming to an agreement to end his contract early this week.

The 28-year-old, who scored five goals in 80 games and was a key part of the 2018-19 success in the Championship, has returned to Germany and joined Bundesliga Two side Hannover.

“It’s always difficult when a player leaves who has created so many memories,” said Farke.

“I’ve worked with Tom more or less from the start and that was also the main reason to bring him over because I was 100 per cent convinced about him.

“I remember when we talked about TNT, Tettey and Trybull in midfield, when they were rock solid in the midfield and were also responsible when we had the best run of clean sheets in the history of the club, with fix clean sheets in a row in the league.

“Tom was a brilliant servant for this club but it is also our task to not be too romantic, in order to develop this club in different ways.

“Of course, it was a difficult decision and once we made this decision more than one year ago that he won’t be part of our first-team plans and wanted to go further on with bringing some other players in, for example like last season with Oliver Skipp in his position.

“He chose to go on loan to Blackburn and it was always clear that he was not in our plans for this season so, in the end, in the last days, it was not a difficult decision anymore.

“Tom is a brilliant lad, we still have a really good relationship. Even two days ago we were sat in my office and it was more or less clear that we would split ways, there was a big hug and we wish him all of the best.

“The memories that he has created, especially the first promotion, will definitely live forever and for that we definitely wish him the best.”

One of the 2020-21 title winners also departed this week, with striker Jordan Hugill joining West Brom on loan, with two years remaining on his contract.

“My fingers are definitely crossed for Jordan. I have spoken about how much I really love his personality and love this lad,” Farke continued.

“He was perhaps not there with the most minutes last season but for me he was a key piece in why we were promoted because whenever I needed him he has delivered.

“He was so great on the training pitch, for the mood in the dressing room and also to hold the pressure high on our offensive players.

“Teemu Pukki, for example, was fantastic last season with 26 goals but it was also due to the pressure that Jordan created.

“Of course, that he chooses right now to have more game time is totally understandable and we wish him all the best.

“West Brom I think have got a brilliant player, a brilliant character and personality. We wish Jordan all the success and all the best for the next months, he definitely deserves it.”

