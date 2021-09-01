Published: 5:00 PM September 1, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis battles with Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Canaries' recent away defeat - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dimitris Giannoulis is sure Norwich City have recruited a 'great player' after being reunited with his former PAOK team-mate Christos Tzolis in Norfolk.

Canaries fans have only had the 6-0 thrashing of an understrength Bournemouth in the League Cup in which to judge the 19-year-old winger so far, when he starred with two goals and two assists.

The potential for a Premier League debut was thwarted by a calf concern but Tzolis has joined up with Giannoulis and the rest of the Greece squad, hoping to play a part in World Cup qualifiers later in the international break.

“When I heard that he was about to come here, I called him immediately to tell him to come," said the left-back.

“He will be there to score many goals, get many assists and he will also help in the defence. I think he’s a great player.”

The duo had formed an exciting left-sided partnership in Thessalonica, including having influential roles in Champions League qualification wins over Besiktas and Benfica at the start of last season, before falling at the final hurdle against Krasnodar.

Giannoulis, 25, joined Norwich on loan in January and his move was made permanent this summer for around £6million.

“So far, so good and it’s really nice to be here,” he continued, speaking to City's official website. “The lads here are really good.

"The way of life is totally different to the Greek way of life but I need to adapt, as does Christos from now on and I think we will be fine.

“I haven’t got used to the weather yet though, it’s the most difficult part to be honest!"

Giannoulis started the first two games of the season but was taken off at half-time of the 5-0 loss at Manchester City.

Brandon Williams arrived on loan from Manchester United and started the Bournemouth cup game then kept his place for the 2-1 home defeat to Leicester, making a big error for the opening goal, teeing up a battle for the left-back spot.

“We cannot play the same style as we played last season against Man City and Liverpool," Giannoulis said of the tough start to the campaign.

"They will destroy you and, to be honest, it’s hard to take anything from these games but it’s a good lesson and I’m confident we’ll be ready for the next games.”

