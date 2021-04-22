City hot-shot out to prove point in Premier League, claims ex-Canary

Published: 2:36 PM April 22, 2021

Jordan Hugill, right, celebrates with Przemyslaw Placheta after firing Norwich 7-0 up against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Hugill will be “doubly determined” to show he belongs in the Premier League.

That’s the verdict of former Norwich City defender Jon Newsome, who believes the striker will have a point to prove in the top-flight next season.

Hugill arrived from West Ham in the summer for a reported fee of £4m after a difficult spell in the east end as he made just three substitute appearances for the Hammers.

However, loan stints at Middlesbrough and QPR, convinced City to shell out a big fee on the 28-year-old, who has played a supporting role to Teemu Pukki this season, scoring four goals in 28 Championship appearances.

But Newsome insists the former Preston man will be better for his tough experience at West Ham in the Premier League.

“He’s had a great journey, starting in the lower leagues and he’s built his way up,” said Newsome, who was City’s first ever £1m player when he signed from Leeds United in 1994.

MORE: No Hammers contact on Aarons

“All of a sudden he got that move to West Ham and it didn’t quite work out. He’s come back down to Norwich City and he’s had a good season.

“His opportunity (in the Premier League) has come again and he will be better for that experience he’s had at West Ham.”

Hugill has drawn praise from City head coach Daniel Farke for his attitude around the City squad with Pukki very much his number one striker.

However, Hugill has scored some vital goals, most notably his late penalty against Rotherham, and the player will be confident of making an impression against the big boys next season.

Newsome told Football League World: “There will be a question mark next to his name asking can he or can’t he do it?

“Undoubtedly, as a player, he’s going to be doubly determined to go and show he is capable at that level.”