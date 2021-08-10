Video
Liverpool defender hails 'perfect' preparation for City clash
- Credit: PA Wire
Liverpool concluded preparations for their Premier League opener at Norwich City with a 3-1 friendly win over Spanish side Osasuna on Monday night, with Brazil striker Roberto Firmino scoring twice.
England internationals Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both started as they chase full fitness, with front-line players including Fimino, Fabinho and £36million summer defensive recruit Ibrahima Konate were all in the starting line-up at Anfield.
Star midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson also made their first pre-season appearances during the second half, after their summer exertions at the Euros with Spain and England respectively.
The win followed a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Sunday when star names including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were all involved.
That draw was overshadowed slightly by Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson tweaking ankle ligaments though, which is set to keep him out for the opening weeks of the season.
“I think these two games were perfect and I think everyone took that step up in intensity tonight," England defender Gomez told Liverpool's official website.
"Everyone’s looking forward to the start of the season, that’s when the business starts. It’ll be a tough trip. It’s a difficult place to go, Norwich, but we’ll be ready and that’s what we’re here for.
"That’s what all the work in pre-season was for so we’ll look forward to it.”
Greece international Kostas Tsimikas appears to be the chief candidate to replace Robertson on the left at Carrow Road on Saturday evening (5.30pm).
But with so many other front-line players looking in good shape ahead of the game, manager Jurgen Klopp is in good spirits, boosted by the return of fans for the two friendly games in recent days.
"First off, my hope is that with the fit players it stays like this because the season starts and then you have different periods in the season and we need them all," said the man who steered the Reds to the Premier League title in 2020.
"I am not famous for being negative, but I just hope it stays like this, that we can keep bringing people into the stadium and then you can see, both teams (on Sunday and Monday) were absolutely inspired by that.
It’s good for the people, it’s good for the players and it is much more excitement, much easier to enjoy everything, much more emotional. There is much more passion in and outside of the stands.
"Yes, I am very excited about the new season, absolutely."
