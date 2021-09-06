City star shown in training after Covid-19 worry for England U21s

Video

Published: 11:36 AM September 6, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM September 6, 2021

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been named in the latest England U21 squad - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Max Aarons was pictured in training with the England Under-21s following the cancellation of a friendly last week due to two unnamed Covid-19 cases.

Friday's trip to Romania was cancelled as a precaution the day before the game due to two positive cases in the party of players and support staff.

Aarons is the only Canaries player in the squad and has now been shown in training with his team-mates ahead of Tuesday's European U21 Championship qualifier against Kosovo in Milton Keynes (7pm).

The right-back and former City loanee Oliver Skipp are among the players shown training at St George's Park ahead of Lee Carsley's first game in charge since succeeding Aidy Boothroyd.

It would have been particularly frustrating for Aarons if he was having to isolate, having been one of the 11 Norwich players forced into isolation by an outbreak in the City squad which severely disrupted pre-season.

Former England defenders Ashley Cole and Joleon Lescott can be seen watching closely, having joined the former Everton midfielder's coaching staff.

A statement from the Football Association on Friday said: "England men’s under-21s will no longer travel to play Romania on Friday after two positive Covid-19 tests were reported within the party of players and support staff.

"It has been decided to cancel the trip as a precaution and our thanks go to the Romanian Football Federation for their understanding.

"The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group, with the squad still based at St George’s Park.

"The Young Lions’ focus will switch to preparing for next Tuesday’s home fixture with Kosovo at MK Dons to mark the start of qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship."

Aarons is hoping to win his 12th cap at U21 level, with only Chris Sutton (13) and Nathan Redmond (26) having won more England U21 caps while playing for Norwich.

The match is being played in his hometown of Milton Keynes, where the former Luton Town trainee grew up and also played in 2019 as the Young Lions beat Austria 5-1 in a qualifier, setting up one of the goals at Stadium MK.

