Canaries striker misses out on USA recall

Josh Sargent in action during Norwich City's defeat to Leeds - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent has missed out on a United States recall after a difficult start to Premier League life with Norwich City.

The 21-year-old striker has been left out of Gregg Berhalter's squad ahead of the international break, for World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica.

Sargent, from Missouri, has scored five goals in 19 games for his country - including on his debut back in the summer of 2018, in a friendly win over Bolivia.

He wasn't involved in the Gold Cup in the summer, after Bundesliga relegation with Werder Bremen, as the USA lifted the trophy thanks to an extra-time victory over Mexico in the final.

His season started well though, scoring twice for Bremen in the German second tier before sealing a move to Norwich in a deal reportedly worth around £8million initially.

After a couple of brief Premier League appearances, Sargent scored twice during a 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth in the League Cup at Carrow Road.

That helped ensure his place in the US squad for September's World Cup qualifiers, playing the opening 64 minutes of a 0-0 draw in El Salvador, the closing minutes of a 1-1 home draw with Canada and coming off at half-time of a 4-1 win in Honduras - that the visitors had been losing 1-0 at the break.

That match meant Sargent returned to England less than 48 hours before a trip to Arsenal and head coach Daniel Farke left him out of that 1-0 defeat due to a tight hamstring.

Since then, he has started the last six Premier League matches but has struggled for form and wasted a great chance to score during a 0-0 home draw with Brighton, under-hitting a shot with an unguarded goal to aim for.

The US went with mostly home-based players during the October international action but 17 of the latest 25-man squad are playing in Europe, including Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Lille striker Tim Weah.

Sargent is thought to be fit for Saturday's trip to Brentford and has been pictured in training among photos published online by the Canaries on Thursday afternoon.

