City's striker's Pompey loan spell to end - report

Gassan Ahadme's disappointing loan spell with Portsmouth is reported to be coming to a premature conclusion during the January transfer window.

The young Norwich City striker has made nine appearances for Pompey but just two league starts, with his only goal being in the EFL Trophy against the under-21s of Crystal Palace.

Despite the south coast side having to postpone their last three League One games due to a Covid-19 outbreak, local newspaper The News report that the 21-year-old is heading back to Norwich next month.

Ahadme was on the bench for their last seven league games but only came on for one brief cameo, with good form sparking a play-off push under former Lincoln and Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley.

Born in Morocco but raised in Spain, the tall forward was signed from junior side Gimnastic Manresa in January of 2019 and headed the winner against Manchester United U23s in his first start in Premier League Two, starting up front alongside Adam Idah.

After eight goals in 16 games for the U23s during 2019-20 he spent last season on loan with the B team of Real Oviedo making just six appearances as a substitute due to a foot injury.

Entering the final year of his City contract, Ahadme went on trial at Portsmouth in pre-season and caught the eye with a hat-trick against National League South side Havant & Waterlooville, followed up by a brace against Championship club Bristol City.

He has struggled to reproduce in competitive action though, with the report citing tactical and physical reasons but pointing to no problems with attitude or effort.

Speaking after a 5-3 loss at AFC Wimbledon in the Trophy in September, Cowley spoke to The News and said: "Gassan has a really good attitude, he has a real commitment to wanting to work, but he’s young and he’s learning.

"We knew this, but he has a good attitude, a good work ethic, and some real technical ability.

"He’s getting lost a little tactically, but, you have to be fair with him, we had three number nines on the pitch. They all needed minutes and we tried to find a way to incorporate them all."

Ahadme is one of 16 players that City loans manager Andrew Hughes is currently working with, having taken on that role as he returned to the club this season, as Neil Adams was promoted to assistant sporting director.

