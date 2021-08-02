Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Talks held with United full-back

David Freezer

Published: 9:04 AM August 2, 2021
Brandon Williams of Manchester United and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the FA Cup quar

Brandon Williams chases Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez during Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final win at Carrow Road in June 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have reportedly held talks with young Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams after Southampton's interest eased.

The 20-year-old was linked with the Canaries following promotion from the Championship, with the Sun claiming City, West Ham and Southampton were interested in a loan deal.

It's Saints that appeared to be leading the chase for much of the summer but with reports of United wanting a £2million loan fee, it appears that Ralph Hasenhuttl has moved his attention elsewhere, having lost left-back Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer to Leicester.

The Sunday Mirror report that Norwich held "positive talks" with Williams last week as they pursue a full-back addition, with the England Under-21 international capable of playing on the left or the right.

We understand the youngster is a player the Canaries have seen as potentially being a good fit for their squad this season, if a deal can be arranged.

TalkSport reported last month that the £2m loan fee and wage demands had deterred Southampton and it's unlikely that Norwich are going to be willing to pay more than an established Premier League rival.

City have taken Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan but the reported £500,000 loan fee is understood to decrease depending on how many appearances the midfielder makes this season.

That leaves one Premier League loan slot for the Canaries to fill ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline, with a full-back needed to provide competition for Max Aarons on the right and Dimitris Giannoulis on the left.

Sam Byram is yet to make his intended return from injury during pre-season and youngster Bali Mumba is also in the mix but left-back Sam McCallum has returned to the Championship with a season-long loan to QPR.

The latest of many high-profile links to Aarons in recent years was to Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, with Inter Milan also linked this summer after Barcelona and Roma had previously made enquiries.

However, sporting director Stuart Webber has made clear that the value of star assets Aarons and Todd Cantwell will continue to rise as the transfer deadline moves closer, as City are under no pressure to sell.

Williams emerged from the United academy to make 36 appearances in all competitions during 2019-20. That was mostly as a left-back, starting 11 top-flight games and regularly during the run to the Europa League semi-final, starting that 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.

However, with Luka Shaw's strong form at left-back last season he only made 14 appearances and just five were starts, mostly being used on the right.

