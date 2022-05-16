Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Northern Ireland boss keen to take a look at Norwich City youngster

Mark Armstrong

Published: 11:12 AM May 16, 2022
Norwich City V West Ham U18s FA Youth Cup. Sean Stewart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sean Stewart will train with the Northern Ireland senior squad - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Young Norwich City left-back Sean Stewart will be given the chance to impress Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough after being called up to Northern Ireland’s senior training camp in England this week. 

The 19-year-old full-back moved to Carrow Road in the summer of 2019 and has featured for the Canaries’ Under-18s and Under-23s. 

Stewart began his football journey with St Oliver Plunkett FC in Belfast and signed his first professional contract with Norwich last year. 

Baraclough wants to take a closer look at Stewart at a four-day training camp at St George’s Park and expose the youngster to international football. 

Whilst Baraclough wants to assess the fitness of his seniors, he wants to give several youngsters including Stewart a taste of his international set-up. 

He told Belfast Live: “It will enable the younger players to showcase what they’re all about and increase their experience of international football with the senior team coaches and players.” 

