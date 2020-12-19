Video

Published: 11:39 AM December 19, 2020 Updated: 11:44 AM December 19, 2020

Todd Cantwell came on at half-time to help Norwich City win 2-1 at Reading on Wednesday night - Credit: PA

Todd Cantwell makes his first start in almost two months as Norwich City make two changes to their starting XI for this lunchtime's Championship clash with Cardiff.

Cantwell's last start was during the 1-1 draw at Brentford in late October, with knee and hip injuries restricting him to just five starts so far.

The attacking midfielder has impressed as a substitute in the Canaries' last three games though as he eases back into action, having scored six goals in the Premier League last season.

The other change is Mario Vrancic replacing Marco Stiepermann in attacking midfield, who drops to the bench alongside Josh Martin.

CIty are able to name nine substitutes for the first time in a while as well, with Lukas Rupp returning to the bench.

The Canaries have lost just one of their last 15 games and won their last four all by a 2-1 scoreline, setting up the chance to move six points clear at the Championship summit ahead of today's 3pm kick-offs.

MORE: Cardiff are 'full of confidence' ahead of City clash

It's also two changes for Cardiff, who have won five of their last six games to stay in touch with the play-off mix.

Former Norwich winger Josh Murphy misses out on his first Carrow Road reunion though, having missed the 3-2 home win over Birmingham on Wednesday due to illness.

MORE: Murphy hoping to shake off illness for first Canaries reunion with Cardiff

Greg Cunningham replaces Joe Bennett at left-back and midfielder Joe Ralls returns after suspension, replacing Gavin Whyte, who drops to the bench.

Both teams are still missing important players through injury, with Cardiff's top scorer Kieffer Moore out with a hamstring tear and Norwich still without number one keeper Tim Krul as he makes his way back from a thigh injury carefully.

Krul, defender Ben Gibson and winger Przemek Placheta could all return at Watford on Boxing Day for the Canaries.

NORWICH (4-2-3-1): McGovern; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley (C), Sorensen; Skipp, McLean; Buendia, Vrancic, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: Barden (GK), Omobamidele, Tettey, Rupp, Stiepermann, Dowell, Martin, Hugill, Omotoye

CARDIFF (4-2-3-1): Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison (C), Nelson, Cunningham; Vaulks, Pack; Ralls, Wilson, Ojo; Glatzel. Subs: Phillips (GK), Benkovic, Whyte, Bamba, Bagan, Harris, Hoilett, Patten, Zimba

REFEREE: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

- Click here to follow all the updates, analysis and reaction with our reporters from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog