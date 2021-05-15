Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Skipp ready for Premier League ... with Spurs, says Mason

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:03 PM May 15, 2021   
Oliver Skipp of Norwich

Oliver Skipp had an excellent loan season at Norwich - but could parent club Spurs end hopes of a return? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason has dealt a blow to Norwich City’s hopes of landing Oliver Skipp by stating that he believes the midfielder is ready for first team action at Spurs.
Mason stepped up from his position as head of player development at White Hart Lane, so knows all about Skipp, who has earned rave reviews for a loan spell at Championship champions Norwich.

Tettey on Skipp

The Canaries are keen on taking Skipp back to Carrow Road next season, but Mason believes he is ready for the Tottenham first team.
“My opinion may be different to many but I think Oliver Skipp is an incredible talent and one of the most professional guys I have come across in the academy,” he said.
“He has had a fantastic season so I’m sure those conversations will be had over the summer.
“I think Skippy is ready personally, but with these decisions it depends who the manager is and where the club want to go with him.”
Mason is in charge until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho’s sacking last month and a new boss is due to be appointed shortly after this campaign finishes.

Norwich News

