Published: 1:22 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM June 24, 2021

Przemek Placheta became just the seventh player to represent Norwich City at the European Championship as he made a late cameo during Poland’s campaign.

Prior to Euro 2020 the Canaries had been represented by four players at Euro 2016 in France and that has been bolstered by Teemu Pukki, Grant Hanley and Placheta during the current tournament.

Tim Krul is also part of the Netherlands squad that has reached the knockout round and set up a last-16 clash with the Czech Republic on Sunday. He is yet to play but was brought on specifically for a penalty shootout in a quarter-final victory at the 2014 World Cup previously so could yet become number eight.

The Canaries have had five players in action at previous World Cups, led by Martin O’Neill as Northern Ireland captain in Spain in 1982, making five appearances.

Andy Townsend made five appearances for the Republic of Ireland in Italy in 1990, when Robert Fleck also played in two games for Scotland, with Bryan Gunn also in the squad as cover for first-choice keeper Jim Leighton.

The other player was midfielder Leroy Fer, who came on for the final 15 minutes and scored at the 2014 World Cup, as the Netherlands ensured they topped their group with a 2-0 win over Chile.

Efan Ekoku also went to the 1994 World Cup in the USA with Nigeria but was an unused substitute during the Super Eagles’ three group games.

Here are the seven players to represent City at the Euros, with John Ruddy also having to drop out of the England squad ahead of Euro 2012 after a cruelly-timed broken finger in training.

2016 – Robbie Brady (Republic of Ireland)

The winger played every minute of Ireland’s four matches in France and scored twice, heading in a late cross from Canaries colleague Wes Hoolahan to earn an impressive 1-0 win over Italy and seal qualification.

He also scored an early penalty in the last 16 but France fought back to win 2-1 in Lyon. Brady initially remained with City after top-flight relegation that summer but was sold to Burnley for around £13million six months later.

2016 – Wes Hoolahan (Republic of Ireland)

Fittingly, the Canaries legend was the first Norwich player to score at the Euros, with a wonderful half-volley during their 1-1 draw with Sweden in the opening group game.

The playmaker retained his starting spot but after a 3-0 defeat to Belgium was used as a substitute by Martin O’Neill during the win over Italy and knockout defeat to France.

2016 – Kyle Lafferty (Northern Ireland)

The forward played a pivotal role in qualification, with seven goals, but couldn’t find the back of the net in three appearances at the finals.

After playing all of a 1-0 defeat to Poland, Lafferty was kept on the bench during a 2-0 win over Ukraine and came on for the final 30 minutes of a 1-0 loss to Germany. He was restored to the starting XI in the last 16 and played the full game but Wales claimed a 1-0 win.

2016 – Martin Olsson (Sweden)

Second experience of the Euros for the left-back and played every minute as the Swedes were eliminated after following their draw with Ireland by losing 1-0 to both Italy and Germany.

Olsson initially remained with City after Premier League relegation that summer but was sold to Swansea for around £4million six months later.

Finland striker Teemu Pukki appeals for a corner during Finland's defeat to Russia at Euro 2020 - Credit: AP/Anton Vaganov

2021 – Teemu Pukki (Finland)

The talisman of qualification for the Finns’ first major tournament, with 10 goals, but disrupted by ankle ligament damage at the end of his Championship title-winning season with Norwich.

After a month of rest the striker was deemed fit enough to start all three group games but had few sights of goal.

A 1-0 win over Denmark in controversial circumstances – being resumed less than two hours after Christian Eriksen had been resuscitated on the pitch – was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Russia and a 2-0 loss to group winners Belgium.

Grant Hanley limped off midway through the first half of Scotland's clash with Croatia at Hampden Park - Credit: PA

2021 – Grant Hanley (Scotland)

City’s captain started all three group matches and drew praise for his performances, particularly for marking Harry Kane out of the game during a hard-fought goalless draw with England.

The centre-back had been beaten in the air by a matter of inches for one of the goals during the opening 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic though and limped off after 33 minutes of a 2-1 defeat to Croatia which confirmed elimination.

That was Hanley’s 36th cap, with City fans left hoping his injury isn’t serious after clutching his right thigh, being pictured on Sky Sports News the following day leaving the team hotel and appearing to be walking normally.

Norwich City winger Przemek Placheta watches on as Sweden score a late winner at Euro 2020 - Credit: PA Wire

2021 – Przemek Placheta (Poland)

The 23-year-old won his fifth cap in the 78th minute of a 3-2 defeat to Sweden, making his only appearance of the tournament.

Hopes of qualification were kept alive when Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski equalised six minutes later.

Placheta set up a good chance for a winner, that was blocked, but didn’t track the run of Viktor Claesson as the Poles ran out of steam and conceded in the third minute of injury-time to be eliminated.

