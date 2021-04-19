Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 19, 2021

Emi Buendia scored his 13th goal of the season but Norwich City slipped to a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Being back in the Premier League was the clear priority for Emi Buendia and with the Argentine playing a pivotal role in Norwich City achieving that promotion success, he is relaxed about potential interest in his services.

The 24-year-old has repeatedly stated that he is happy at City but that he was determined to return to the Premier League, with 13 goals and 15 assists ensuring that has happened this season.

Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal were the latest clubs to be linked with interest in taking Buendia back to Spain but for now, he just wants to enjoy the moment with the Canaries.

“Everyone knows I have a contract here, I am really happy here but everyone has hopes for the future," the creative maestro said of his summer situation.

“I always say that I am really pleased with this club, it means a lot for me and my life, and also for my family.

“I am really happy and we will see what happens in the future.”

Many City fans feared one of the big boys would come in for Buendia after relegation from the top flight but the former Real Madrid trainee remained in Norfolk.

“It means a lot, it’s the best league in the world and everybody wants to play in this type of league," he continued.

“So for me, in personal terms, it’s amazing to come back again, so hopefully we’ll have a very good season.”

Promotion ended up being secured in quite strange circumstances though, with results elsewhere confirming the Canaries' fate ahead of the 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday night - when Buendia's goal was cancelled out after an early red card for left-back Dimitris Giannoulis.

Buendia wants a second Championship title winners' medal though, which will be sealed if second-placed Watford are beaten at Carrow Road on Tuesday evening.

“We achieved the promotion but the ambition of this team is really high," he added.

“We wanted to win this game but it was difficult, with one less player from 20 minutes.

“But we want to win and we want to be the champions.”

The celebrations after the game were made even more surreal by the lack of spectators as the behind-closed-doors season continues.

“Obviously it was difficult for everyone, we would love to see the fans on these types of days," said Buendia. "To celebrate with them means a lot for this team and also for this club.

“We always feel the support from them. This was a difficult season for the team and the fans.”