Published: 9:39 AM April 11, 2021

Norwich City's class of 2020-21 broke a club record as they ground out a tense 1-0 win at Derby County on Saturday.

It was a 14th away success of the campaign for the Championship leaders, moving them to 90 points and to a commanding position which makes them near certainties to be promoted.

Daniel Farke's team had already equalled the club record of 13 when they won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest last month and nearly broke that on Easter Monday, only for Preston to grab an injury-time equaliser at Deepdale.

That record had previously been held by the Canaries squad of 2014-15, which surged to play-off final glory after Alex Neil had succeeded Neil Adams halfway through the season and sparked a push up to third place.

Five of those wins had come under Adams, including at Ipswich and Cardiff during a strong start to the campaign, and the remaining eight came from just 11 matches after Neil had taken charge.

This season has of course been slightly different as it has been mostly behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The only away games with any fans were during December, with 1,000 at the 3-1 loss at Luton and 2,000 during the 2-1 win at Reading.

City have been relentless away from home though, winning 14 and drawing three of their 21 games outside of Norfolk so far, with trips to QPR and Barnsley remaining.

The win at Derby also equalled the club record for away points in a season, of 45, which was achieved by Farke's champions of 2018-19 when they lost just two of their 23 games - so that remains the record for fewest away defeats.

The current squad would need to score 11 in their final two away games to match the 2018-19 second-tier record of 42 away goals but their defensive record is very much in record-breaking territory.

Just 18 conceded is five fewer than 2018-19 but the tightest travelling defences were in the 1970s, conceding less than a goal-a-game as 20 were conceded during the second-tier promotion seasons of 1971-72 and 1974-75, during shorter 42-game campaigns.

So as long as no more than two are conceded during the games at QPR and Barnsley, the class of 2020-21 can lay claim to that record as well, as they would have played two more away games than those teams of the 1970s.

The away record follows on from Tuesday's brilliant 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield at Carrow Road, the first time a Canaries team has enjoyed a seven-goal winning margin in a second-tier game.

Farke was asked about the potential of breaking that away record ahead of the trip to Derby and said: "If I’m honest, when you are in the process you are not really willing to savour records or special topics.

“But definitely when there is a bit of time, in the summer break, I will perhaps have a glass of wine or a cup of coffee on the sofa, then you look back and think ‘we have written a chapter of history’ and that’s great."