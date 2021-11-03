Eddie Howe at Carrow Road in January 2020, when Bournemouth were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke remains Norwich City head coach and is expected to take charge of Saturday’s game at Brentford but speculation about his potential successor has already begun.

National newspaper the Daily Mail claim that former Bournemouth and Burnley boss Eddie Howe would be a manager that Norwich are “expected to consider” if a change is made.

That is framed in the context of the 43-year-old currently being linked with the Newcastle vacancy, although widespread reports suggest the Magpies are trying to bring Villarreal boss Unai Emery back to England to lead their revolution.

Howe has been out of work since his long and successful reign at Bournemouth had come to an end following Premier League relegation in 2020.

Having initially led the Cherries to promotion from League Two, 18 months with Burnley in the Championship brought mid-table mediocrity and he left citing personal reasons, swiftly heading back to Bournemouth.

The former Cherries defender, who had to retire at 30 due to injuries, inspired two promotions in the next three seasons and then kept the south-coast club in the Premier League for five seasons.

Howe appeared close to becoming the manager of Scottish giants Celtic this summer but reportedly ended up rejecting the job, and has been regularly linked to top vacancies.

The report arrives with Norwich in dire straits, having lost eight of their 10 games since promotion as champions under Farke and a summer transfer spend of around £60million, with over £20m potentially to follow should survival be secured.

With just two points and three goals to their name though, the Canaries are already eight points adrift from safety and many supporters are calling for change.

Farke signed a new four-year contract in July, as uncertainty grew about him entering the final 12 months of his previous deal, having led Norwich to a second Championship title since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund’s second team in 2017.

That contributed to sporting director Stuart Webber emphasising that City are “fully committed” to the German, while also acknowledging that “the pressure is ramped up” and that the season had been “unacceptable” so far.

However, some supporters have decided a change of head coach is needed, after a 7-0 capitulation at Chelsea wasted the encouraging parts of goalless draws with Burnley and Brighton, followed by a limp 2-1 home defeat to Leeds on Sunday, ending in frustrated boos at Carrow Road.

Not all City fans have decided it is time for Farke to go though, with a great deal of affection remaining for a man who has inspired many happy days in recent years.

Almost 2,000 people took part in our Canaries survey earlier this week, with 54pc saying it was time for Farke to go, 33pc remaining unsure and 13pc keeping the faith.

VERDICT

It seems the City hierarchy are determined to give their man as long as they can possibly cling on, such is their desperation for Farke to be the man that turns things around.

Saturday’s trip to fellow promoted side Brentford is followed by an international break, so a bad result could well create an opportune time for change.

However, with home games against Southampton and Wolves, and a trip to lowly Newcastle, following the break it appears that is the decisive run of games Farke is set to be given.

The 45-year-old is clearly under heavy pressure though, having managed just two draws and four goals from the last 20 Premier League matches he has taken charge of.

Howe is linked with pretty much every Premier League vacancy, as his achievements with Bournemouth remain fresh in the memory, enjoying three consecutive seasons of mid-table safety and a mostly attractive playing style.

It seems unlikely he would step into City’s situation though, when better opportunities may not be too far away, with a difficult job awaiting whoever is in charge.

The Canaries are more likely to have to opt for an ambitious manager enjoying success at a lower level, than attract a high-profile boss such as Roy Hodgson, Frank Lampard or Howe who would want money to spend and are unlikely to be keen on the potential of heading back to the Championship for a rebuild.

