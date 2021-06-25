Hanley injury not as bad as first feared

Breaking

Published: 4:32 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM June 25, 2021

Grant Hanley limped off midway through the first half of Scotland's clash with Croatia at Hampden Park - Credit: PA

Grant Hanley's injury scare isn't a major concern for Norwich City but the defender is set to miss around four weeks as he rests a hamstring strain.

The Canaries have provided an update on their skipper after he was forced off midway through the first half of Scotland's 3-1 defeat to Croatia on Tuesday night.

That loss confirmed the Scots' exit from the European Championship, during which Hanley had started all three group games, playing all of a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic and a 0-0 draw with England.

His injury and disappointed body language was of particular concern to City fans after the centre-back had hamstring surgery a year ago just as the Premier League was resuming, missing three months.

However, it's understood the injury is not a reoccurrence of an injury to the same hamstring.

Tuesday's match was the 29-year-old's 51st of the season for club and country, having enjoyed an excellent run of form and fitness in the Championship playing every minute of 42 league matches after missing the initial four.

His performances earned him second place in the Player of the Season voting, a repeat of the result at the end of 2017-18, which was followed by injury disruption during the following two seasons

Hanley was due to have a few weeks of rest before making a belated start to pre-season anyway, after an intense but successful season.

An absence of three to four weeks could lead to a tentative start to full training for Hanley, with fellow centre-backs Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann finishing the last campaign nursing injuries.

Zimmermann had a hamstring problem of his own and Gibson needed ankle ligament surgery and has been working hard on his fitness in the hope of playing a full part in pre-season.

Irish teen Andrew Omobamidele is also in the mix and Akin Famewo could be available after his loan at Charlton, with City expected to bring in a new senior centre-back option, although it's looking unlikely that will be Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic.