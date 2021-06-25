Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Breaking

Hanley injury not as bad as first feared

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 4:32 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM June 25, 2021
Scotland's Grant Hanley leaves the pitch with an injury during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at H

Grant Hanley limped off midway through the first half of Scotland's clash with Croatia at Hampden Park - Credit: PA

Grant Hanley's injury scare isn't a major concern for Norwich City but the defender is set to miss around four weeks as he rests a hamstring strain.

The Canaries have provided an update on their skipper after he was forced off midway through the first half of Scotland's 3-1 defeat to Croatia on Tuesday night.

That loss confirmed the Scots' exit from the European Championship, during which Hanley had started all three group games, playing all of a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic and a 0-0 draw with England.

His injury and disappointed body language was of particular concern to City fans after the centre-back had hamstring surgery a year ago just as the Premier League was resuming, missing three months.

However, it's understood the injury is not a reoccurrence of an injury to the same hamstring.

Tuesday's match was the 29-year-old's 51st of the season for club and country, having enjoyed an excellent run of form and fitness in the Championship playing every minute of 42 league matches after missing the initial four.

His performances earned him second place in the Player of the Season voting, a repeat of the result at the end of 2017-18, which was followed by injury disruption during the following two seasons

Hanley was due to have a few weeks of rest before making a belated start to pre-season anyway, after an intense but successful season.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Barcelona want to sell forward
  2. 2 Stay at Chelsea instead of joining a ‘lesser team’ - Souness advice to Gilmour
  3. 3 Andy Hughes to link up with City coaching team for pre-season
  1. 4 'Champions League' quality Rashica is a coup for City
  2. 5 City cool interest in Ajer
  3. 6 Norwich City transfer rumours: Midfielder wants clarity from French champions
  4. 7 Posh talent 'over the moon' to seal Canaries switch
  5. 8 WINDOW WATCH: All the latest Norwich City transfer talk
  6. 9 Ex-City keeper signs new Wolves deal
  7. 10 Canaries linked with Newcastle youngster

An absence of three to four weeks could lead to a tentative start to full training for Hanley, with fellow centre-backs Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann finishing the last campaign nursing injuries.

Zimmermann had a hamstring problem of his own and Gibson needed ankle ligament surgery and has been working hard on his fitness in the hope of playing a full part in pre-season.

Irish teen Andrew Omobamidele is also in the mix and Akin Famewo could be available after his loan at Charlton, with City expected to bring in a new senior centre-back option, although it's looking unlikely that will be Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road,

Opinion

'Two cracking signings' - Surge in positivity among Canaries fans

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Football - Norwich City Feature - Norwich City Training Ground - 13/14 - 29/7/13 Norwich City's Car

The shadow men: Norwich City's forgotten goalkeepers

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield United right back Jayden Bogle, in action for Derby against Norwich City, is not a transfer target

Exclusive

Jayden Bogle not in City's sights

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City wide player Przemyslaw Placheta was a second half sub in Poland's 3-2 defeat to Sweden 

Video

Placheta makes Euro2020 bow but Polish heartbreak

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus