Paddy Davitt: A rare breed indeed

Opinion

“What I can guarantee is that we will fight to the end.”

Quite a fitting footballing epitaph for Daniel Farke and Norwich City. Those were the last words the German uttered in public as head coach of the Canaries.

Farke had just watched his team fight and scrap to defiantly repel Brentford in a second half founded more on a will to resist than that elusive quest for DNA.

The manner of City's collective effort, and the scale of the passionate celebrations at the final whistle, should sell a lie to any notion this group of players had downed tools.

Farke had unresolved issues. Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour notably were firmly in the twilight zone. But there was no mass celebration inside the Norwich dressing room at his demise.

Yes he had his share of fallouts with players down the years - show me a manager who has not had to deal with challenges to their authority.

But you do not win two Championship titles or, for the most part until recently, serve up a brand of attacking football so pleasing on the eye if you are a divisive figure.

Some opt to view his faith in youth as an admission he was less comfortable around experienced, streetwise professionals. But look at the words and deeds of players like Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul or Ben Gibson over recent days.

Krul and Gibson in particular had cause to be eternally indebted to a man who rescued them from the football scrap heap. That underlined Farke’s human side, quite apart from his ability as a head coach.

The available evidence the Premier League was a bridge too far is compelling. But the warmth of the reaction inside and outside the club following his departure illustrated here was an individual who carried himself and his club with the utmost class.

Farke spoke of his pride and his unbreakable connection with those Norwich fans in his leaving statement. They were not hollow words, he meant every last sentence.

As someone who was there on his first day in the job, and his last, plus all the highs and lows in between, Norwich may well have had better managers but they will never have had a better man in charge.

Less than 24 hours after his departure he had already been in touch to personally offer his thanks for the fairness with which we strived to cover him and his tenure.

When you chronicle a football club at close quarters in a professional capacity it is a delicate line between support and criticism.

Go too far the other way, at least in the view of the manager, and you find yourself on the end of the hairdryer treatment. Usually in my experience of Norwich City managers with a heavy tartan tint attached.

Farke rarely lost his cool in public, unless it was a choice volley directed at the referee or the fourth official on the touchline, and even if he did it was delivered with a measured tone.

NCFC Extra: Why Norwich City should consider appointing a woman

By the end, rather uncharitably, some City fans would indulge in social media bingo to predict which well worn phrases he might pepper a pre-match press call with. ‘Self funded’, ‘young players,’ ‘difficult start’ prominent among them this season.

Chris Hughton was subjected to similar treatment as the clock ticked down. Both were too classy to react to such barbs.

Unlike Hughton, Farke will be remembered with affection and, one strongly suspects, his first public appearance back at Carrow Road will afford supporters a chance to recognise his achievements.

It cut him deep that the pandemic denied the German, and all those who played such a part in another memorable Championship title triumph, the chance to embark on another promotion party through the streets of the 'Fine City'.

He did raise the tantalising prospect Premier League survival would afford a chance to roll the two into one.

Alas, a different script has unfolded.

His successor faces a major challenge to keep the club in the top flight. Farke’s next career move for now remains a mystery. But you can be sure he will watch from afar and wish the new coach nothing but the best.

Norwich City's ex-boss is a rare commodity in a cut throat industry.