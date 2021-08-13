Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WINDOW WATCH: City transfer news and views ahead of Liverpool

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:21 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 5:22 PM August 13, 2021
Norwich City's Chelsea loan signing Billy Gilmour has Jurgen Klopp's seal of approval

Norwich City's Chelsea loan signing Billy Gilmour has Jurgen Klopp's seal of approval - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke wants a final flourish to a transfer window designed to show Norwich City plan a longer stay in the Premier League, ahead of Liverpool's opening weekend visit.

City have recruited eight senior players in total, including permanent deals for Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis, and took their overall spending to a shade under £50m with the arrivals of Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis.

Both are in the mix for the Reds' clash. Farke admitted earlier on Friday at Colney that is his sole focus for now, but backed Stuart Webber to complete a major overhaul of the squad ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Farke did joke he may tap up Jurgen Klopp to borrow one of his top quality centre backs, and that is an area City would still like to address.

Bournemouth's Philip Billing would appear to have pledged his future to the Cherries, while Olly Skipp looks set to be part of Tottenham's early season plans, but another midfielder remains on the agenda.

Get those and do you feel Norwich have enough to survive?

NCFC Extra: Jurgen Klopp previews Norwich City opener


This is your weekly show, not ours, so please join us every Friday to set the agenda.

- Follow the latest discussion with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell, scheduled to start from 5:30pm onwards, in the window above. Join in by posting a comment on our Pinkun social channels.



Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
