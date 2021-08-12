'I would like to stay' - City midfield target rules out Bournemouth exit

Published: 3:22 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:58 PM August 12, 2021

Philip Billing has put an end to speculation about his future, declaring that he intends to stay at Bournemouth following summer interest from Norwich City.

Reports emerged in June that the 25-year-old Dane was among the Canaries' top midfield targets following promotion to the Premier League, if the Cherries were willing to sell.

With Bournemouth thought to be sticking to a valuation of around £15million for a player with three years on his contract, who contributed eight goals and four assists in 36 Championship games last season, it seems that interest never really progressed.

Billing was at Huddersfield at the same time as Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber but it seems a reunion will not be happening this summer, with the Cherries trying to bounce back from defeat to Brentford in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

The strapping midfielder started and scored as his team were held to a 2-2 draw by West Brom on the opening weekend of the EFL season and has said that he intends to stay on the south coast, ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

"Under Scott Parker, I would like to stay here," Billing reassured Bournemouth fans, speaking to BBC Radio Solent.

"I feel like, to take the next step I want to take, with his experience and his mentality, just on the training pitch I feel like it affects me.

"I feel like right now, this is the place for me to be, especially under the new gaffer.

"I don't really listen to or see whatever is going on, I just focus on here. I have a big season coming up, for the team, the club and myself. Everything else is just noise."

The Sun reported last month that Billing had been impressed by Parker and intended to stay where he is, with his interview now making that clear.

Billing is going nowhere!



"I have a big season coming up, everything else is just noise"@BillingPhilip told @kristemple that he's fully committed to Bournemouth this season 🔊👇 #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/FcetuP4ROU — BBC Radio Solent Sport (@solentsport) August 12, 2021

The potential for City to negotiate an affordable deal always seemed likely to depend on whether the Cherries needed to sell but it seems star player Arnaut Danjuma is the player that will be sold to balance the books.

Liverpool and Villarreal are the clubs reportedly leading a host of interested clubs in the attacker, with Bournemouth said to looking for in excess of £20m.

Parker admitted a bid from an unnamed club had been rejected after the Dutch international wasn't involved against West Brom.

Norwich completed their sixth addition of the transfer window this morning when Greek winger Christos Tzolis was signed from PAOK.

It's thought the Canaries are focused on trying to sign a defensive midfielder, a centre-back and a full-back before the transfer deadline, with one Premier League loan slot remaining.

Billing has plenty of experience as a defensive midfielder but enjoyed more of his success in a more attacking role last season, with City's attacking arsenal seemingly well set now, unless a big bid for Todd Cantwell should arrive which proves too good to turn down.

