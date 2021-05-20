Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal ready to step up £40m Buendia chase

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:36 AM May 20, 2021    Updated: 9:53 AM May 20, 2021
Norwich City ace Emi Buendia remains a big summer target for Arsenal

Norwich City ace Emi Buendia remains a big summer target for Arsenal - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's attacking midfielder Emi Buendia is top of Arsenal's list for a new playmaker in the summer transfer window.

Buendia's stunning form in the Canaries' Championship title success, and return to the Premier League, has earned him a call up for Argentina's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

That is only likely to fuel speculation on a potential Carrow Road exit, with long-running football site, Goal.com, claiming on Thursday Buendia is now the number one target for the Gunners' technical director Edu.

Buendia was heavily linked with a January move to join Mikel Arteta's squad, although City head coach Daniel Farke dismissed reports of firm interest earlier in the year.

But the Gunners have continued to draw up a scouting dossier on the 24-year-old, who notched 15 goals and served up 17 assists in a stand out Championship campaign for the Canaries.

Goal report no offer has yet been lodged with Norwich, who will reportedly demand £40m to part with the influential attacking midfielder this summer.

Arsenal improved their chances of securing European football for next season with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

On loan Real Madrid midfielder, Martin Odegaard, provided his first Premier League assist at Selhurst Park since joining in January, and Arteta is reportedly keen to retain the Norwegian for next season.

But Arsenal have stepped up their search for potential options, with Buendia and Real Betis' Nabil Fekir on the radar.

City's sporting director Stuart Webber did make it clear the Canaries could be prepared to trade one of their top talents ahead of the return to the Premier League - but only on their terms.

Buendia is under contract at Carrow Road until 2024, after signing an improved deal in 2019 ahead of the last top flight tilt.

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Paddy Davitt


Paddy Davitt


Paddy Davitt


Paddy Davitt


