Canaries rumour mill: City set to open contract talks with Farke

Published: 4:17 PM April 30, 2021

Norwich City are reportedly ready to hand head coach Daniel Farke a new contract to fend off interest from potential suitors.

The City boss' deal expires next summer, with Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg apparently monitoring his situation as both their current head coaches set to leave their posts this summer.

TeamTalk are suggesting the Canaries are ready to open talks with Farke about extending his stay in Norfolk beyond the end of his current contract. The report also states that the Canaries are ready to back him with more money for their latest spell in the top-flight.

Farke has guided City to their second Championship promotion in back to back seasons, with a win against Reading on Saturday enough to secure the title.

Frankfurt have seen head coach Adi Hunter agree to replace the outgoing Marco Rose at Borussia Monchengladbach. Farke is apparently under consideration to succeed Hunter, with the club having qualified for the Champions League.

Wolfsburg boss Oliver Glasner had been linked with the vacant job at RB Leipzig after Julian Nagelsmann was named as Hansi Flick's successor at Bayern Munich and remains in contention for the Tottenham post.

RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has subsequently been appointed as Leipzig manager ahead of next season.

City's boss has never broken a contract before in his managerial career and reiterated his commitment to the Canaries' cause when asked about his future earlier this month.

“There really has been no time to think about my individual situation because in this league the games are coming thick and fast, and in this season during one-and-a-half months less than normal," said Farke ahead of Saturday's trip to Derby, when victory could be enough to seal promotion.

“I was more worried to win football games on this level and also for next season, to plan the squad, there is no space right now to be selfish and think about my situation.

Daniel Farke and Webber have guided City to their second promotion. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I have a contract until June 2022 so it is such a long time still. I have always fulfilled my contracts in my life and for that nobody has to be worried.

“There was no time to speak about this and believe me when I say that as a coach, 14 or 15 months is a pretty long time.

“There will be the time to speak about topics like this but it isn't a topic for me now.”