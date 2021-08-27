Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Farke provides latest on City's transfer chase and Hernandez’s situation 

David Freezer

Published: 3:23 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 4:50 PM August 27, 2021
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Onel Hernandez of Norwich as he leaves the match during the Prem

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has provided an update on the future of winger Onel Hernandez - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

Daniel Farke has assured supporters that Norwich City are still working on their final transfer targets ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline. 

The summer window closes at 11pm on August 31 for Premier League teams, with the Canaries having already made nine signings this summer, worth around £50million. 

Farke had previously spoken about still wanting a left-back, a centre-back and a defensive central midfielder and the first of those arrived earlier this week, as Brandon Williams was signed on loan from Manchester United. 

The full-back started the 6-0 thrashing of Bournemouth in the League Cup on Tuesday and is in contention to start against Leicester at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday. 

“In general, it is our way to never comment on any rumours or any names, we just announce business once it’s done,” Farke said at his pre-match press conference. 

“We were quite open and transparent about what we want to do. We want to strengthen our defensive row. We have already done this with Brandon Williams and we are still looking out for perhaps some additions for our defensive set-up. 

“I think it is quite necessary for us to stay awake until the window is closed. We will try to do some business but I can’t confirm anything at the moment, that we will do something. 

“Everything has to be right and I pretty much trust our sporting director, Stuart Webber, who has done a fantastic job, especially over the last weeks and during this transfer window. 

“So I’m pretty, pretty pleased with his work and quite confident that the last days of the window will be quite successful in the way we want to be successful.” 

Farke has been asked for his thoughts on the potential of Cristiano Ronaldo potentially returning to the Premier League with one of the Manchester giants earlier in the press conference. 

While he mostly sidestepped that conversation about the “legend” of the game, the German did refer to Ronaldo jokingly when asked specifically which positions remain the priority. 

“We will stay awake on each and every position,” he added. “So if Cristiano (Ronaldo) changes his mind and wants to have the experience at Norwich, we will also go for a striker, an offensive player! 

“But we have made it clear that especially in our defensive area, the holding midfield position, we are still in the market and will stay awake until the window is closed.” 

One defensive midfield target is understood to be Mathias Normann but the Norway international has started for his Russian club, FC Rostov, in a league game at Ural Yekaterinburg this afternoon. 

Another option linked is Real Betis and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, although it's thought a deal may be out of reach for the Canaries.

A current player yet to be involved this season is winger Onel Hernandez, who wasn’t in the squad against Bournemouth on Tuesday. 

The 28-year-old became a popular player during the 2018-19 title triumph in the Championship but has been disrupted by injuries during the past two campaigns. 

The Cuban has two years remaining on his contract but only featured for 45 minutes during pre-season, prior to the club’s Covid-19 outbreak which led to two friendlies being cancelled. 

“In general, all players who are here, as long as they are under contract and are training with us and trying everything, they have chances to impress in every training session,” Farke explained. 

“For Onel it was a tough start to the season because he was the last player back after he had a bit of a journey with the Cuban national team. 

“He just had three or four training sessions and then he was out with Covid, so he needed to do a bit more work, that was the reason he was not involved in the first games. 

“Of course, he is also used to playing more minutes on the pitch, he is a competitor and we will see how the next hours and days will develop. 

“In this business you can never say never, we are edging closer to the transfer deadline and it could be that there is something over the next hours or days. 

“But at this moment, while we are sitting here, he is one of our players, and nothing has changed but we will see how it develops.” 

