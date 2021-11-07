Illness will keep City defender out of Turkey action

The Turkish Football Federation have announced that Norwich City defender Ozan Kabak will not be joining up with his international colleagues, due to illness.

Kabak missed Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford due to glandular fever, ending a run of six consecutive Premier League starts since joining on loan from Schalke.

The 21-year-old had been called up for Turkey's final World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Montenegro, with victories likely to be needed from both games to force their way into the top two above the Netherlands or Norway.

The former Liverpool loanee has only featured in one of his country's last eight matches though, with his 13th cap coming in September as a half-time substitute during a 6-1 thrashing in the Netherlands, with the visitors having already had Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu sent off.

Former Germany striker Stefan Kuntz took charge in October and enjoyed a 1-1 home draw and a 2-1 win in Latvia after succeeding Senol Gunes.

Kabak will be targeting a return to fitness ahead of City's home Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday, November 20, when Daniel Farke's successor as head coach could be in place.

Farke was sacked after Saturday's win followed a dreadful opening 10 games of the season, playing Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele in central defence as Grant Hanley was also missing with a groin injury.

Ahead of the game, Farke had said: "There is also a big question-mark behind Ozan Kabak, he is struggling with glandular fever, so he could also miss out."

Hanley will also not be joining up with Scotland, leaving 11 players to head off on international duty, after Tim Krul and Josh Sargent were not called up by the Netherlands and the USA respectively.

They are: Mathias Normann (Norway), Teemu Pukki (Finland), Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour (Scotland), Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland), Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis (Greece), Milot Rashica (Kosovo), Przemek Placheta (Poland) and Max Aarons (England U21).

Following Farke's exit alongside three members of first-team staff, head of football development Steve Weaver will oversee training until replacements arrive, with the other players allowed a few days off before returning to full training towards the end of next week.

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City players pay tribute to Farke after sacking