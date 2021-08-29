‘He is the one they want’ - City closing on Normann signing

Opinion

Published: 12:31 PM August 29, 2021 Updated: 12:46 PM August 29, 2021

Norwich City’s need for a defensive midfield addition and the pursuit of Mathias Normann were discussed at length in the latest edition of the Pink Un Podcast.

Our Canaries correspondents convened to review Saturday’s frustrating 2-1 defeat to Leicester at Carrow Road and returned to a much-discussed issue in recent weeks.

With the summer transfer window set to shut at 11pm on Tuesday, City’s priority of signing a defensive midfielder has seen the names of Mathias Normann and William Carvalho emerge as top targets in recent weeks.

It is Norway and FC Rostov 25-year-old Normann who is believed to be the focus of sporting director Stuart Webber’s business though, to conclude a hectic transfer window that has already seen seven players added to Daniel Farke’s squad and nine senior players depart.

“He is the one they want, they’re confident they can get that deal done between now and Tuesday’s deadline,” football editor Paddy Davitt said, when discussing the potential arrival of Normann.

“He certainly comes with the expectation that he could be the answer to all of their prayers, which is probably not necessarily fair on him, but it certainly should allow Daniel to go in a direction that he’s singularly not able to at the moment because they don’t have that Skipp-type presence in his midfield.

“Talking about balance, last season you had Skipp there but you had a Cantwell, a Buendia, a Dowell who are able to do what they need to do.

“Daniel has not had the Skipp element because McLean isn’t that, Rupp isn’t that, Lees-Melou and Gilmour certainly aren’t that.

“So I think if this guy is brought over the line – and certainly that’s the expectation – then we’ll start to see maybe the unlocking of what a midfield looks like under Daniel in the Premier League, or at least the preferred option.

“At the moment there are a few square pegs in round holes, Gilmour principle among them, so all looking pretty confident that he is going to be the one.

“And then hopefully a centre-back before Tuesday as well, that’s still very much the plan and the indication from the club – so hopefully it’s going to be a productive end to the window.”

Reports in Norway and Russia had suggested that a season-long loan with an initial fee of around £2million had been offered by Norwich, with the option to make the deal permanent for around £12m if successful and Premier League status is secured.

Normann played 86 minutes of a 1-1 draw at Ural Yekaterinburg on Friday with apparent concerns about a shoulder injury but it's believed he still intends to join up with the Norway squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Holland, Latvia and Gibraltar.

- You can listen to the episode and subscribe to the podcast in the audio player above